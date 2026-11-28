The outdoor industry's fascination with its own past shows no signs of slowing down, and the latest brand to revisit its mountaineering heritage is British outdoor specialist Rab, which has given some of its most recognisable designs a surprisingly colourful makeover.

Rab Editions is a new limited-edition range that draws on the brand's archives, reinterpreting some of its most recognisable designs with unexpected, contrasting fabrics and playful detailing.

The Kinder Smock (see above) is one of the most exciting pieces with its oversized baffles, contrasting kangaroo pocket and wonderfully retro silhouette.

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Better still, the collection arrives in the middle of the Black Friday sales, during which several of Rab's existing down jackets have received sizeable discounts, including the excellent Axion Pro.

A welcome departure from the ultralight obsession

Rather refreshingly, the Kinder Smock is neither fast nor light – or, at least, it’s not advertised as such.

That's not to say the jacket lacks technical credentials, though, as it features a lightweight Pertex Quantum Pro outer and 650-fill-power European duck down insulation.

Another returning archive favourite is the Asylum Hoody, available in both men's and women's versions.

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Asylum Hoody (Image credit: Rab)

Designed to provide generous warmth between climbs, at race finish lines and during breaks on the trail, the jacket's distinctive baffle construction is complemented by contrasting colour panels.

The collection also extends beyond archive pieces, with contemporary favourites such as the women's Deep Cover Parka and Microlight Parka receiving the Editions treatment.

Wilderness Quilt (Image credit: Rab)

One of my favourite additions is the Wilderness Quilt, a packable down blanket that brings the same retro outdoor aesthetic to camping equipment.

I can see it being equally popular among campervan owners and those who appreciate a bit of extra warmth around the campfire.

More than a seasonal refresh

“Rab Editions gives us the opportunity to have a little fun with some of the pieces that have helped shape Rab,” explains Jacopo Bufacchi, Global Innovation Lead at Rab.

“We’ve opened up the archive, taken some much-loved designs and modern favourites, and reimagined them in ways you might not expect from us.”

The brand envisages the collection as a series of limited releases, with each piece produced in deliberately small quantities.

Considering the growing appetite for heritage outdoor apparel, I wouldn't be surprised if some of these pieces became collectors' items, particularly the Kinder Smock.

The Rab Editions collection launched on 27 November 2026 (Black Friday!) and is available directly from Rab Equipment and selected retail partners.