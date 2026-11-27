Two of the biggest names in the US outdoor industry famously don't participate in Black Friday. Patagonia has long encouraged people to consume less and make their existing gear last longer, while REI closes its stores for the day as part of its annual #OptOutside initiative.

Shop REI's Patagonia Black Friday sale

That doesn't mean you can't save money on Patagonia gear at REI this weekend, though. The outdoor retailer still has an excellent selection of discounted apparel following its recent Holiday Sale, including some seriously tempting offers from the Californian outdoor brand.

Patagonia is one of my favourite outdoor clothing companies, not least because its apparel often strikes the right balance between technical performance and everyday wearability. Its commitment to repairability and use of recycled materials makes investing in its gear even more appealing.

I've gone through REI's discounted Patagonia selection and picked a few very good deals in the sale below. I've only included products that were available in either medium or large when I checked.

The best Patagonia deals in REI's Black Friday sale

Save 50% Patagonia Lightweight Insulated Fjord Flannel Shirt (Men's): was $199 now $99.73 at REI One of my favourite styles of outdoor apparel, the insulated flannel shirt is an incredibly versatile winter wardrobe staple. This Patagonia number combines brushed cotton with 80g Thermogreen recycled synthetic insulation, offering considerably more warmth than your average checked shirt. Read more Read less ▼

Save 39% Patagonia Light Gust Insulated Shirt Jacket (Men's): was $229 now $139.73 at REI A more technical alternative to the Fjord Flannel above, the Light Gust features a stretchy, water-repellent outer fabric and lightweight recycled synthetic insulation. Great for travelling and casual outdoor pursuits, thanks to the minimalist design and snap-button closure. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Patagonia Downdrift Vest (Women's): was $239 now $119.97 at REI Save $119 on this retro-inspired vest, which pairs 600-fill-power recycled down insulation with a durable outer fabric made from discarded fishing nets. It's an excellent layering option for chilly walks and everyday adventures, particularly in this understated Basin Green colourway. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% Patagonia Windsweep Jacket (Men's): was $199 now $119.97 at REI Essentially a natural-fibre alternative to Patagonia's iconic Houdini windbreaker, the Windsweep is constructed from organic cotton ripstop with a water-repellent treatment. It weighs only 10.1oz and features an adjustable hood, elasticated cuffs and a handy zippered chest pocket. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% Patagonia Multi Trails Shorts (Women's): was $75 now $52.43 at REI It might not be shorts weather everywhere right now, but these versatile running shorts are worth snapping up ahead of spring. They feature a 5.5-inch inseam, four-way stretch fabric, an integrated brief liner and three pockets for your running essentials. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% Patagonia Insulated Powder Town Jacket (Men's): was $399 now $278.87 at REI This fully waterproof ski and snowboard jacket features Patagonia's H2No shell technology and recycled Thermogreen insulation. Winter sports-specific features include a helmet-compatible hood, underarm ventilation, an integrated powder skirt and a concealed RECCO reflector. Read more Read less ▼

Save 32% Patagonia Lunar Dusk Hoody (Women's): was $249 now $169.73 at REI This cosy, relaxed-fit fleece jacket is made using recycled polyester sourced from coastal communities at risk of plastic pollution. The full-length zipper, lined hand pockets and extended rear hem make it an appealing option for everyday wear throughout the colder months. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% Patagonia Houdini Stash Half-Zip Pullover (Women's): was $145 now $99.97 at REI With an impressive 4.9-star customer rating at REI, this ultralight windbreaker is designed for high-intensity outdoor activities. Weighing a mere 3.3oz, it features recycled ripstop nylon, strategically positioned ventilation openings and pockets that double as stuff sacks when conditions improve. Read more Read less ▼

Save 43% Patagonia Light Gust Hooded Pullover (Women's): was $279 now $159.87 at REI I really like the anorak-style design of the Light Gust, particularly in this Permafrost Purple colourway. Lightweight synthetic insulation, a roomy cut that accommodates additional layers and a large kangaroo pocket make it a versatile option for three-season outdoor adventures. Read more Read less ▼