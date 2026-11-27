There are few better places to introduce a waterproof trail running jacket than the Lake District in late November, although, somewhat ironically, it didn’t rain when I took Montane’s new Spine Jacket 3.0 out for a spin last weekend.

The British outdoor brand invited me to sample its legendary Spine Race at Kendal Mountain Festival, which involved a 9km night-time trail run around Scout Scar, led by Montane athletes Tasha Brook and Howard Dracup, followed by a well-earned portion of fish and chips at 9 pm (which I skipped, because I’m not a madman!).

I was particularly keen to try the new waterproof shell, as I know that the previous iteration of the Spine was a popular option among endurance athletes.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

The latest version retains that minimalist ethos but adds a new GORE-TEX ePE construction and thoughtfully executed design details that make it an enticing proposition for those who like to venture off the beaten track, whatever the weather.

Light on its feet

Weighing approximately 195g for men (my men’s medium comes in 198g) and 176g for women, the Montane Spine Jacket 3.0 uses Gore-Tex’s lightest three-layer construction, featuring the newer expanded polyethylene (ePE) membrane, which is made without intentionally added PFAS.

Despite the lack of rain during our outing, wearing a waterproof shell throughout an evening trail run is a reasonably good way to get a feel for its breathability. I was pleasantly surprised by how comfortable the Spine felt, even when working harder on the uphill sections.

The fit is excellent, too. Montane has opted for a trim silhouette with articulated shaping, which lets you move freely without excessive fabric flapping around as you run.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I also appreciate the use of a 15-denier nylon 6.6 ripstop face fabric, not least because most lightweight running shells inevitably have to compromise on durability – not the Spine Jacket, though! The ripstop construction should help prevent small tears from developing into much larger ones.

The devil is in the details

One of my favourite aspects of the new Spine Jacket is its hood. It provides generous coverage around the chin, and the pronounced peak helps shield your eyes from the elements.

The hood features integrated crown and aperture adjustment, with a single pull at the rear for quick alterations on the move. Both the hem and cuffs are fully adjustable, too, something I appreciate on a shell this lightweight. There are no pit zips to keep the weight down (presumably).

Storage is limited to a single small zipped pocket near the right hip, positioned to remain accessible when wearing a running vest. Considering most endurance runners will carry their supplies in a separate pack anyway, I think Montane has struck the right balance here.

There are plenty of reflective details dotted around the jacket, and Montane has also integrated a RECCO reflector, which can help suitably equipped rescue teams locate the wearer in an emergency.

It’s a welcome addition to a piece of clothing intended for use in remote environments, although it’s no substitute for dedicated emergency communication equipment.

I’ll need to spend considerably more time running in the rain before I can properly assess the new Spine’s waterproof performance, but my first impressions are overwhelmingly positive.

The Spine Jacket 3.0 is available from today, 27 November 2026, directly from Montane, priced at £375. US, EU and AU prices and availability TBC.