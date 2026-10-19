Helly Hansen's "great quality" waterproof jacket that people say "survived an Amazon downpour" is now only £75 at a major UK retailer
Amazon has just knocked 22% off the popular Dubliner jacket with dependable waterproof protection
Finding a genuinely waterproof jacket that doesn't cost a fortune can be surprisingly difficult, especially when you want something that looks equally at home on a rainy commute as it does on a weekend walk.
Shop all Helly Hansen deals on Amazon
Fortunately, Amazon has reduced the price of the Helly Hansen Dubliner Jacket to £74.90, down from £95.75, saving you 22% on one of the Norwegian outdoor brand's most versatile waterproof shells.
Featuring Helly Hansen's waterproof and breathable HELLY TECH Protection technology, fully sealed seams and a stowable hood, the Dubliner is designed to keep the elements at bay without looking overly technical.
The Dubliner uses a two-layer construction with a durable water-repellent (DWR) treatment and fully sealed seams to prevent rain from getting inside.
It has a quick-drying lining, adjustable cuffs and a hood that packs neatly into the collar. It's not an insulated winter jacket, so it's best to layer it with a fleece when it's cold.
Customer feedback is overwhelmingly positive, with the waterproof jacket currently holding a 4.5-star rating from more than 4,500 Amazon reviews.
One particularly enthusiastic buyer described how the Dubliner kept them completely dry during a torrential downpour in the Amazon rainforest, even protecting the camera equipment they had tucked underneath.
Another customer, who previously worked outdoors for the RNLI, praised the jacket's durability and waterproofing, calling it a "brilliant jacket all-round".
There are a few things worth considering before ordering. Helly Hansen itself warns that the Dubliner runs small and recommends sizing up by one or two sizes depending on your preferred fit.
Several Amazon customers echo that advice, particularly if you're planning to wear insulating layers underneath.
It might not be the lowest ever price for the Dubliner, but it's still a competitive price for a fully waterproof Helly Hansen jacket, especially one with such consistently positive customer feedback.
For anyone looking for a versatile rain jacket that can handle everything from the school run to a soggy weekend walk, the Dubliner is well worth considering.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.