Helly Hansen's "great quality" waterproof jacket that people say "survived an Amazon downpour" is now only £75 at a major UK retailer

Finding a genuinely waterproof jacket that doesn't cost a fortune can be surprisingly difficult, especially when you want something that looks equally at home on a rainy commute as it does on a weekend walk.

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Fortunately, Amazon has reduced the price of the Helly Hansen Dubliner Jacket to £74.90, down from £95.75, saving you 22% on one of the Norwegian outdoor brand's most versatile waterproof shells.

The Dubliner uses a two-layer construction with a durable water-repellent (DWR) treatment and fully sealed seams to prevent rain from getting inside.

It has a quick-drying lining, adjustable cuffs and a hood that packs neatly into the collar. It's not an insulated winter jacket, so it's best to layer it with a fleece when it's cold.

Customer feedback is overwhelmingly positive, with the waterproof jacket currently holding a 4.5-star rating from more than 4,500 Amazon reviews.

One particularly enthusiastic buyer described how the Dubliner kept them completely dry during a torrential downpour in the Amazon rainforest, even protecting the camera equipment they had tucked underneath.

Another customer, who previously worked outdoors for the RNLI, praised the jacket's durability and waterproofing, calling it a "brilliant jacket all-round".

There are a few things worth considering before ordering. Helly Hansen itself warns that the Dubliner runs small and recommends sizing up by one or two sizes depending on your preferred fit.

Several Amazon customers echo that advice, particularly if you're planning to wear insulating layers underneath.

It might not be the lowest ever price for the Dubliner, but it's still a competitive price for a fully waterproof Helly Hansen jacket, especially one with such consistently positive customer feedback.

For anyone looking for a versatile rain jacket that can handle everything from the school run to a soggy weekend walk, the Dubliner is well worth considering.