This graphene-infused field jacket looks like something Stone Island and C.P. Company might have dreamed up, with Arc'teryx-level waterproofing and graphene-infused fabric that survives 150,000 abrasion cycles

Graphene-X's new Everything Proof M-65 Field Jacket takes the classic US military field jacket and rebuilds it with graphene-integrated fabric that promises exceptional durability and serious waterproofing.

The lesser-known technical clothing brand is bringing ideas championed by brands such as Stone Island, C.P. Company and Arc’teryx together in a jacket that looks like something straight out of the 1960s.

It's an interesting proposition for people who appreciate the understated, utilitarian aesthetic of Stone Island and C.P. Company but want something more technical.

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A classic from the future

Originally introduced in 1965, the M-65 field jacket was designed for the US military and subsequently became one of the most recognisable pieces of military-inspired clothing.

Its distinctive four-pocket layout, stand collar and relaxed silhouette have been reinterpreted countless times, but Graphene-X has taken a slightly different approach.

(Image credit: Graphene-X)

The company has built its version around GRAPHTOUGH, a proprietary fabric that incorporates graphene into nylon before the yarn is formed.

According to Graphene-X, the material has been laboratory-tested to withstand 150,000 Martindale abrasion rubs without failure.

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That's an impressive figure, though it's worth remembering that abrasion testing measures resistance to repeated rubbing under controlled conditions, not the overall lifespan of a finished garment.

(Image credit: Graphene-X)

The jacket's three-layer construction also includes a hydrophilic polyurethane membrane and polyester backing, delivering a claimed 20,000 mm waterproof rating and 20,000 g/m²/24h breathability, putting the jacket firmly in technical outerwear territory.

Fully taped seams and a PFAS-free water-repellent finish complete the weatherproof construction.

Military styling, modern conveniences

Perhaps the most appealing thing about the Everything Proof M-65 is that it doesn't immediately look like futuristic outdoor gear.

Graphene-X has retained the familiar military silhouette, including the four front flap pockets, but given the design some rather clever upgrades.

(Image credit: Graphene-X)

The pockets feature magnetic access, while the stand collar conceals a waterproof hood that can be deployed when the weather turns.

The jacket’s closure system includes a Fidlock magnetic-mechanical neck buckle and a YKK AquaGuard main zipper protected by a magnetic storm flap.

Alongside the traditional front pockets, you'll find concealed hand pockets, an RFID-protected internal compartment and a waterproof sleeve pocket containing a cloth for cleaning glasses or screens.

Graphene-X has even hidden a bottle opener inside one of the chest pockets!

At approximately 1.1kg in a medium, this isn't a particularly lightweight option, but I doubt Graphene-X plans to replace your lightweight waterproof jacket with this new coat.

The Everything Proof M-65 Field Jacket is available to pre-order at Graphene-X for £385 / $499, in Black and Lichen.

The initial production run is limited to 400 jackets, with shipping expected to begin in early December 2026.