GORE-TEX is everywhere in fashion right now, but the company told me why it won't work with just anyone

There was a time when seeing a GORE-TEX logo on someone's waterproof jacket was a fairly reliable sign they enjoyed spending time outdoors, whether that meant hiking or walking the dog in miserable weather.

These days, you're just as likely to encounter the famous black diamond logo on a pair of fashionable trainers or an expensive streetwear jacket, with brands ranging from Palace and Stone Island to Prada incorporating technical waterproof fabrics into collections designed for considerably more urban environments.

It's an interesting transformation for a company best known for keeping mountaineers dry, especially as outdoor-inspired clothing has quickly become part of mainstream fashion.

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During a recent visit to GORE-TEX's facilities in Putzbrunn, Germany, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its waterproof fabrics, I had the opportunity to ask company representatives about this growing crossover between technical outdoor equipment and fashion.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

What became apparent during the discussion (beyond new insights on waterproof trail running shoes) was that GORE-TEX isn't particularly interested in becoming a conventional fashion brand, even though its technologies have become increasingly desirable among designers and streetwear enthusiasts.

Instead, the company seems determined to remain a specialist materials supplier, with a carefully selected network of partners that can demonstrate the value of its technology.

From the mountains to the catwalk

GORE-TEX's relationship with fashion isn't new, though the popularity of gorpcore has undoubtedly brought technical outdoor clothing to a much wider audience.

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As far back as 2017, the company was publicly outlining plans to expand its presence in the lifestyle market, highlighting partnerships with labels such as Norse Projects, Yeezy, Loewe and adidas Originals.

Its involvement in the fashion industry has continued to grow, with GORE-TEX appearing at Paris Fashion Week through exhibitions and collaborations that show how technical fabrics can be incorporated into clothing that looks nothing like traditional hiking gear.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

The company's Paris showroom has featured everything from experimental fashion designs to archive pieces, showing how waterproof technology has made its way into luxury clothing and streetwear.

Stone Island, for example, has a long history of experimenting with unusual materials and garment construction, while Acronym has helped popularise a futuristic, technical aesthetic that borrows heavily from functional outdoor clothing.

In both cases, GORE-TEX's appeal extends beyond keeping rain out and becomes part of a wider design language associated with technical innovation and functionality.

Not every brand gets the badge

One of the more interesting points raised during my visit concerned the number of companies GORE-TEX chooses to work with.

During a discussion about its brand partnerships, a company representative suggested that GORE-TEX could have many more partners than it does, but it maintains a selective approach.

It's an intriguing position for a company whose branding has become so recognisable, especially when adding GORE-TEX technology to a product can communicate technical credibility.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

However, GORE-TEX operates differently from a conventional clothing brand because it doesn't simply manufacture and sell a range of jackets or trainers directly to consumers.

Instead, it supplies technologies to other manufacturers, working with those companies to ensure finished products meet the performance expectations associated with the GORE-TEX name.

As I discovered during a tour of its testing facilities, that relationship extends to constructing and testing complete garments, rather than simply providing a waterproof membrane and leaving the rest to the manufacturer.

This creates an interesting challenge when working with fashion labels, whose priorities might differ considerably from those of traditional outdoor brands.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

A designer might want an unusual silhouette or a particular fabric texture, but those creative decisions still need to align with the requirements of the technology being used. From GORE-TEX's perspective, maintaining those standards is essential to protecting the reputation it has spent decades building.

Fashion follows function

What I found particularly interesting about the discussion was how naturally GORE-TEX's engineering background fits into the current enthusiasm for technical clothing.

For years, outdoor equipment was largely designed around specific activities, with features such as articulated sleeves and adjustable hoods included primarily because they served a practical purpose.

Today, those same details have become desirable aesthetic features, with consumers increasingly drawn to more technical clothing even when its primary destination is considerably more urban.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

There's an obvious irony in spending hundreds of pounds on a technical waterproof jacket that might never encounter anything more demanding than a rainy commute. That said, the benefits of weather protection aren't exclusive to people who climb mountains.

GORE-TEX's growing presence in fashion also shows how the boundaries between outdoor clothing and everyday apparel have become harder to define, especially as brands develop products meant to work across different environments.

Nevertheless, I left Putzbrunn with the impression that GORE-TEX sees its technical reputation as the foundation of its appeal, not something it needs to move beyond to attract fashion-conscious customers.

The company has clearly embraced opportunities within the lifestyle market, but its approach to partnerships suggests it understands the risks of making its name too widely available.

After all, part of what makes the GORE-TEX logo desirable in the first place is the association with decades of material innovation and demanding outdoor applications.

And while the clothes around that little black diamond may keep changing with fashion, GORE-TEX seems determined to keep the technology behind it the main attraction.