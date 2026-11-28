We've tested dozens of waterproof jackets, and these are the five from Patagonia, Rab, Montbell, Shackleton and Mountain Equipment we'd recommend right now to help you tackle torrential rain, biting winds and the miserable British winter
Five tried-and-tested technical waterproofs for everything from rainy dog walks to winter mountain adventures
Few things are more miserable than spending hours outdoors in the cold and rain wearing a jacket that isn't quite up to the task.
And while I'm a firm believer that there is no such thing as bad weather, having spent a considerable amount of time testing outdoor clothing, I can confidently say there is such a thing as bad gear.
The best waterproof jackets can protect you from biting winds, let moisture generated by your body escape, as well as providing enough room underneath for insulating layers without restricting your movement.
And while GORE-TEX shells are great, some of the most interesting technical waterproofs we've tested recently use proprietary membranes from the likes of Montbell, Rab and Montane, offering different levels of (water) protection and breathability.
Below, I've rounded up five waterproof jackets we've reviewed here at T3, ranging from relatively affordable three-layer shells for everyday use to more robust options for mountain adventures.
Better still, thanks to the ongoing Black Friday sales, all five are currently available for considerably less than their recommended retail prices, making now an excellent time to upgrade your winter outdoor wardrobe.
Patagonia's popular Torrentshell uses the company's three-layer H2No waterproof technology, with pit zips for additional ventilation and an adjustable hood. Its relatively understated design makes it equally suitable for commuting in torrential rain and spending an entire weekend hiking in the hills.
- Read my full Patagonia Torrentshell 3L review
Weighing only 313g, the Firewall Light uses Rab's stretchy three-layer Proflex fabric to deliver a softer, quieter wearing experience than many traditional hard shells. Its 20,000mm waterproof rating, adjustable mountain hood and packable construction make it an appealing option for active hikers.
- Read Derek's excellent Rab Firewall Light review
The Cetus Lite showcases Montane's proprietary Petrichor waterproof technology, which places particular emphasis on breathability. Its lightweight construction, generous pockets and uncomplicated design make it an excellent choice for more strenuous outdoor adventures where managing perspiration is almost as important as keeping the rain out.
- Read Bryony's full Montane Cetus Lite review
The most mountain-focused jacket on this list, the Makalu uses three-layer Gore-Tex to provide dependable protection in demanding conditions. Its technical construction and helmet-compatible hood make it particularly appealing for those planning to venture into the Scottish Highlands or Eryri this winter.
- Read my full Mountain Equipment Makalu review
I've been testing the Knox recently, and it's one of the most impressive winter jackets I've worn. Its fully seam-sealed, 20,000mm waterproof shell and recycled down insulation eliminate the need for a separate waterproof layer, while the ingenious magnetic storm flap is an absolute joy to use.
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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