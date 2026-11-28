Few things are more miserable than spending hours outdoors in the cold and rain wearing a jacket that isn't quite up to the task.

And while I'm a firm believer that there is no such thing as bad weather, having spent a considerable amount of time testing outdoor clothing, I can confidently say there is such a thing as bad gear.

The best waterproof jackets can protect you from biting winds, let moisture generated by your body escape, as well as providing enough room underneath for insulating layers without restricting your movement.

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And while GORE-TEX shells are great, some of the most interesting technical waterproofs we've tested recently use proprietary membranes from the likes of Montbell, Rab and Montane, offering different levels of (water) protection and breathability.

Below, I've rounded up five waterproof jackets we've reviewed here at T3, ranging from relatively affordable three-layer shells for everyday use to more robust options for mountain adventures.

Better still, thanks to the ongoing Black Friday sales, all five are currently available for considerably less than their recommended retail prices, making now an excellent time to upgrade your winter outdoor wardrobe.

Save 20% Patagonia Women's Torrentshell 3L: was £180 now £144 at Cotswold Outdoor UK Patagonia's popular Torrentshell uses the company's three-layer H2No waterproof technology, with pit zips for additional ventilation and an adjustable hood. Its relatively understated design makes it equally suitable for commuting in torrential rain and spending an entire weekend hiking in the hills.

Read my full Patagonia Torrentshell 3L review

Save 25% Rab Men's Firewall Light: was £200 now £149.97 at Blacks Weighing only 313g, the Firewall Light uses Rab's stretchy three-layer Proflex fabric to deliver a softer, quieter wearing experience than many traditional hard shells. Its 20,000mm waterproof rating, adjustable mountain hood and packable construction make it an appealing option for active hikers.

Read Derek's excellent Rab Firewall Light review

Save 25% Montane Cetus Lite: was £270 now £202.50 at Cotswold Outdoor UK The Cetus Lite showcases Montane's proprietary Petrichor waterproof technology, which places particular emphasis on breathability. Its lightweight construction, generous pockets and uncomplicated design make it an excellent choice for more strenuous outdoor adventures where managing perspiration is almost as important as keeping the rain out.

Read Bryony's full Montane Cetus Lite review

Save 20% Mountain Equipment Men's Makalu: was £350 now £280 at Cotswold Outdoor UK The most mountain-focused jacket on this list, the Makalu uses three-layer Gore-Tex to provide dependable protection in demanding conditions. Its technical construction and helmet-compatible hood make it particularly appealing for those planning to venture into the Scottish Highlands or Eryri this winter.

Read my full Mountain Equipment Makalu review

Save 19% Shackleton Knox Waterproof Down Jacket: was £695 now £560 at shackleton.com I've been testing the Knox recently, and it's one of the most impressive winter jackets I've worn. Its fully seam-sealed, 20,000mm waterproof shell and recycled down insulation eliminate the need for a separate waterproof layer, while the ingenious magnetic storm flap is an absolute joy to use.