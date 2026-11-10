I've tested 8 fleeces from Patagonia, Arc’teryx, 66°North, Kavu and some seriously underrated outdoor brands, and these are the ones I'd choose for hiking, layering and everyday adventures

There was a time when choosing a fleece jacket was relatively straightforward. You picked something warm, preferably with a full-length zip and a couple of pockets, and wore it whenever the temperature dropped. These days, things are a little more complicated.

Modern fleeces are increasingly more specialised, from lightweight technical layers to chunky, oversized garments. Even the materials are changing, with natural wool appearing more and more alongside recycled polyester.

I've been wearing eight very different fleeces from some of my favourite outdoor brands, ranging from £70 to £325, and each has its own strengths. Rather than declaring an outright winner, here's what I think each is actually good for.

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(Oh, and sorry for the basic photos; it’s hard to take decent in-situ shots of so many fleeces. I’ll update this article with better photos when I get around to taking some nicer pictures.)

Haglöfs Buteo Mid II Jacket

£70, Haglöfs

We’ll start with what's probably the most basic model of the lot, not that that makes the Buteo Mid II Jacket a bad option. It’s a lightweight Polartec Micro fleece with two zippered hand pockets, a full centre-front zipper, a stand-up collar and a soft chin guard.

What’s exciting about the Buteo Mid II Jacket is its colour. Haglöfs and Polartec created the Standard Issue Black concept to reduce unnecessary resource use in producing enormous quantities of almost identical dark outdoor clothing. This fleece is the first step in what could be a long line of recycled products that use the same shade of black across the outerwear industry.

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Patagonia R1 Air Fleece Jacket

£140, Patagonia

I tested Patagonia’s 100% recycled polyester jacquard fleece last year and have been using it ever since. I often reach for it when I need a reliable insulating layer underneath a waterproof jacket. It’s thin enough not to take up much space in your bag and provides just enough warmth for fast-paced activities.

The material uses a zigzag approach that is said to let the fleece compress better while still trapping air for better insulation. Wind does blow through the thinner parts more than a solid fleece (see Haglöfs), but as a mid-layer for hiking/climbing/etc., the R1 Air Jacket is one of the better options.

Arc’teryx Kyanite Lightweight Hoody

£140, Arc’teryx

I only started using the hooded Kyanite, and it's quickly becoming my go-to when I need extra head protection or wear a helmet (I get terrible headaches when I wear helmets without a hat/hood). It's made of Torrent, a high-stretch, moisture-wicking technical brushed fleece from Arc’teryx.

Indeed, of all the fleeces I tried for this feature, the Kyanite is probably the stretchiest. The brushed fleece material feels nice on the skin, too. I found the Kyanite slightly looser than the Patagonia above, but that could just be because the material is thinner. I like the zipper's smoothness; it feels less prone to snagging.

Shackleton Franklin Fleece Jacket

£325, Shackleton

Did you know fleece can be made from materials other than plastic? If you ever meet Shackleton co-founder Ian Holdcroft, he’ll be happy to tell you that the word ‘fleece’ actually means sheep's wool. The Franklin proves you can make fleece jackets from wool, at least partially. This garment uses 63% recycled wool and feels warmer and cosier than most polyester options.

It’s also heavier and stiffer than other fleeces, but that's the price of natural materials. The Franklin’s thicker wool yarns can also feel a bit ‘itchy’ on your skin. I wore the jacket all day on a trip to London and didn’t feel like taking it off, though, so it definitely isn’t uncomfortable. Would I wear the Franklin on a polar expedition? Yes, I certainly would.

Klättermusen Balderus Jacket

£260, Klättermusen

The Balderus is another wool option, made with 46% Wuru wool. It’s one of the two options on this list with a two-way zip, which I find interesting. Like the Franklin, it's a bit ‘itchy’, but like Shackleton’s model, the Balderus is way too comfortable to miss out on just because of that.

Feature highlights include an asymmetric zipper that moves the irritating end out of your chin’s way, plus reinforced nylon around the chest, shoulders, and arms for added wind protection and durability. The Balderus feels ready for action, whether it’s hiking, skiing or any other outdoor activity.

Kavu Wayside Fleece Jacket

£120, Kavu

Kavu is synonymous with fleeces, and the Wayside is a great example of why. Probably my favourite lifestyle option on this list, the Wayside uses 15oz certified recycled sherpa fleece fabric and has a roomier, boxy fit. It’s comfortable and cosy, and its thick fleece outer traps plenty of air to keep you warm.

I did notice that the inner mesh increases lint production when you wear a backpack or cross-body bag over the fleece, but so far it hasn’t changed the Wayside’s thermal properties for the worse. If you need a fleece that’s more like a jacket than a midlayer for urban escapades, this is your best option.

66ºNorth Tindur Shearling Jacket

£260, 66ºNorth

I fell in love with the Tindur Shearling Jacket last year and have used it extensively in and around town. It features similar panelling to Klättermusen’s Balderus Jacket and even a two-way zipper (clearly, Nordic brands know what features we need in our fleeces). However, the Tindur is made from 100% recycled polyester with no wool in sight.

The Tindur’s main fabric is Polartec Thermal Pro shearling, and the panels are made with Polartec Wind Pro Stretch material. It’s thick and cosy, but thanks to the elasticated panels, the jacket doesn’t restrict your movement. It’s an excellent all-around fleece.

Paire ReForm Merino Fleece Jacket

£219, Paire

I only recently learned about Paire, but I knew I wanted to try its ReForm Merino Fleece Jacket as soon as I laid eyes on it. It’s probably the most lifestyle-oriented model on this list, with its oversized, relaxed silhouette that isn’t designed to fit under jackets. In other words, it’s gloriously chunky and makes you look like a million dollars when you’re out getting your coffee in town.

The ReForm Merino Fleece Jacket uses a merino wool and polyester blend outer layer and a 100% TENCEL Lyocell back, a regenerated cellulose fibre derived from wood pulp. You get two zippered hand pockets and a high stand collar. In my experience, the jacket does a great job of keeping the wind off your front, but it will definitely blow under it.

So, is there a 'best' fleece?

Even though I said at the beginning of this article that I wouldn't pick one as the overall winner, I often end up putting on the Kavu Wayside when I need an insulating layer around town. At home, I often wear a fleece that isn't listed here, my 'new' 90s Helly Hansen half-zip top.

Depending on the temperature and the activity, I'll choose either the Patagonia or the Arc'teryx for hiking and moving around outdoors. Both are more compressible and thinner, which is better for on-the-go layering and packing.