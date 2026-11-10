Arc'teryx's legendary do-it-all jacket that stays warm even when wet has had a rare 30% price cut, and you don't have to wait until Black Friday to get it
The Atom Hoody is now nearly 80% off
You don't often see substantial discounts on Arc'teryx's most popular jackets, especially before Black Friday even starts. However, Cotswold Outdoor has knocked £78 off the Canadian brand's much-loved Atom Hoody, bringing it comfortably below £200.
Shop all Arc’teryx deals at Cotswold Outdoor
There's a small catch, though. The discount applies to the striking Dynasty colourway, which isn't one of the more understated shades Arc'teryx is known for. I quite like it, though! After all, if you're spending this much money on a technical outdoor jacket, why not make a statement?
One of Arc'teryx's most versatile jackets combines lightweight Coreloft synthetic insulation with a wind-resistant, water-repellent outer fabric. It works equally well as an everyday jacket or an insulating midlayer for hiking and other outdoor adventures.
The Atom has earned its reputation by being exceptionally versatile. It uses Coreloft Compact 60 synthetic insulation that retains warmth even in damp conditions.
The outer shell is made from Arc'teryx's lightweight Tyono 20 fabric, which protects against wind and light rain without sacrificing breathability.
Stretch fleece panels along the sides help release excess heat, making the Atom particularly useful for hiking, climbing, and other activities where you're constantly moving between exertion and rest.
It's remarkably lightweight, too, weighing about 355g, and its fitted design lets it slip comfortably under a waterproof shell when the weather turns nasty.
Other useful touches include an adjustable, insulated StormHood, two zipped hand pockets, an internal chest pocket and an adjustable hem.
One thing worth remembering is that the Atom isn't a fully waterproof jacket. Its water-repellent treatment can handle passing showers, but you'll still want a proper waterproof shell for sustained rain.
Nevertheless, it's an excellent all-rounder for everything from autumn hikes to everyday commuting.
At £181.89, it's a considerably more attractive proposition than the usual £260 asking price. Cotswold Outdoor currently lists sizes S to XL in the Dynasty colourway, although availability may change as we get closer to Black Friday.
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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