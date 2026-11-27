Black Friday might be the biggest shopping event of the year for most brands, but for YETI fans, there's something arguably more exciting happening right now: the return of the annual Gear Garage sale!

For the uninitiated, Gear Garage is the American outdoor brand's end-of-November event, during which YETI releases exclusive products, unusual colourways and limited-edition gear that you wouldn't ordinarily be able to get your hands on.

Shop the YETI Gear Garage sale

I've been following the event for years, and YETI appears to be going particularly hard this year. The brand is dropping four (!) exclusive gift boxes on day one, complete with bespoke packaging and some rather unusual accessories.

Prices range from $125 to $275, and while these aren't necessarily Black Friday bargains in the traditional sense, the exclusivity might be enough to get people excited. I certainly am!

A very YETI Christmas

(Image credit: YETI)

My favourite of the four is the JAVA Gift Box ($125), which brings together two custom Rambler 14 oz Stackable Mugs, a Rambler Pour Over, an Onyx Blend Discovery Coffee Set featuring three different whole-bean coffees, and Sibarist Fast Speciality Coffee Filters.

It's a rather lovely setup for anyone who takes their morning coffee as seriously at the campsite as they do at home.

(Image credit: YETI)

Perhaps the most wonderfully excessive offering is the BEER Gift Box ($200), which includes two custom Rambler 12 oz Colster Can Coolers, an exclusive YETI Coolers Beer Hat and, somewhat brilliantly, a YETI Can Crusher.

(Image credit: YETI)

The most expensive of the four is the CHEF Gift Box ($275), which features YETI's 12-inch Carbon Steel Pan, a Stainless Steel Grill Press, Rambler Snack Bowls and Tuffy Stone Steak Night Prime Seasoning.

(Image credit: YETI)

Finally, the HUNT Gift Box ($250) includes a LoadOut GoBox 15, a SideKick Dry 3L Gear Case, a YETI Flask in the new Mossy Oak Original Bottomland camouflage pattern and even a duck-shaped dog toy.

All four bundles are Gear Garage exclusives, and each comes in its own specially designed presentation box, making them particularly appealing as Christmas presents.

Let’s not forget that this is only day one of Gear Garage! If four bespoke gift sets and a YETI-branded can crusher are how the company is opening proceedings, I can't wait to see what else it has in store over the coming days.