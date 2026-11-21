A $1,399 pocket knife is hardly the first place you'd expect to find recycled plastic, particularly when the blade is made from the sort of steel normally reserved for high-end collector's knives.

And yet, the latest limited-edition Barnes from The James Brand manages to make the combination look rather convincing.

The Portland-based EDC specialist has unveiled the Barnes Polygood + Damasteel, a new version of its premium folding knife that combines a beautifully patterned blade with colourful recycled-plastic inlays set into a titanium handle.

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It's an unusual pairing, especially considering the price, but the result is surprisingly attractive.

The speckled plastic almost resembles terrazzo and provides a playful contrast to the otherwise serious, precision-machined construction.

Only 20 examples have been made, so it’s clear that TJB had collectors in mind with the new blade.

From discarded plastic to designer EDC

The most unexpected ingredient is Polygood, a material developed by The Good Plastic Company using 100% recycled and recyclable polystyrene.

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The material is typically used in furniture and architectural interiors, with its raw ingredients sourced from discarded products such as refrigerator insulation and old CD cases.

(Image credit: The James Brand)

It's probably not what most knife enthusiasts picture when they think of premium handle materials.

Even though the (good-looking) insert is plastic, it doesn't form the entire handle. The main body is CNC-machined from a single billet of 6Al-4V titanium, rather than assembled from separate handle sections.

The Polygood inserts sit on the front and spine, adding colour without compromising the underlying metal structure.

The one-piece design also eliminates the need for a conventional backspacer and reduces the number of components that might require maintenance.

A blade worthy of the price tag

The other major attraction is the 3.5-inch (8.9cm) drop-point blade, made from Damasteel DS93X in the Hakkapella pattern.

Produced using powder metallurgy, this Swedish stainless Damascus steel combines the distinctive flowing patterns of traditional Damascus-style blades with the corrosion resistance and cutting performance expected of modern premium knife steels.

(Image credit: The James Brand)

It's a departure from the Böhler M390 stainless steel found on standard versions of the Barnes, which The James Brand has previously described as among the finest blade steels available.

The rest of the knife is suitably sophisticated, with an integral frame lock featuring a hardened steel insert, dual-sided thumb studs and ceramic bearings designed to provide smooth blade deployment.

Despite the substantial construction, the Barnes weighs 132g and measures 19.8cm when fully extended.

Whether recycled plastic belongs on a knife this expensive is open to debate, but the combination certainly gives the Barnes a personality that more conventional titanium and carbon-fibre designs sometimes lack.

The Polygood + Damasteel launched on 18 November 2026 and is available now at The James Brand for $1,399 (approximately £1,100). Production is limited to just 20 pieces, with no separate UK retail price announced.