Leatherman's Micra is one of those rare products that has remained relevant without a significant redesign.

Introduced in 1996, the miniature multitool has spent three decades helping people tackle small everyday tasks.

Shop Leatherman's up to 60% off Black Friday Sale in the US

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

The company seems remarkably reluctant to interfere with the formula, but that doesn't mean the people behind it wouldn't change anything.

Speaking to T3 to mark the Micra's 30th anniversary, Leatherman's senior business unit manager Jillian Helms revealed one feature she'd happily remove if she were designing the tool from scratch today.

Shop the Leatherman Black Friday Sale (UK)

"Personally, I'd make a version with no knife. That way I could travel with it without worrying," she says.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you think about it, a knife-less Micra makes a lot of sense, especially given what the tool was originally designed to do.

Less might actually be more

Unlike Leatherman's larger multitools, such as the Wave Alpha or the Skeletool, all of which typically revolve around a pair of pliers, the Micra was conceived as an everyday companion built around spring-loaded scissors.

Its appeal has always been its ability to handle minor jobs without requiring its owner to carry something bulky.

And while the small knife blade undoubtedly adds versatility, it can also be inconvenient when travelling, particularly at airport security.

One too many complications? (Image credit: Matt Kollat)

Helms's suggestion would remove that particular complication, although a blade-free version wouldn't necessarily be permitted in every airport or aircraft cabin.

Importantly, she isn't suggesting that Leatherman is developing such a product. It's simply the one change she'd personally make to a design that has otherwise stood the test of time.

“Other than that, it's hard to point to something," she explained during the interview. "Finishes and materials give us room to play, and that's where the colourways come in.”

“But the idea at the centre: scissors first, small enough to carry everywhere, I'd land in the same place.”

The art of leaving things alone

Of course, keeping a product broadly unchanged for 30 years doesn't mean Leatherman has stopped thinking about how to improve it.

"We're always asking what's next, and the Micra is no exception," Helms told me. "But the question is whether a change makes it better or just different."

It's an interesting distinction in an industry where manufacturers frequently introduce new generations of products with relatively modest improvements.

Micra in the new Fall 2026 colours (Image credit: Leatherman)

Leatherman has instead concentrated on keeping the Micra feeling fresh through new finishes and colours.

The company has introduced 14 colours across four seasonal drops, with recent additions including Ginger Peach, Cardamom, and North Star, along with some relatively minor behind-the-scenes changes.

Leatherman adopted Cerakote finishing in early 2020, and improvements to its manufacturing equipment and automation have helped maintain quality.

"We also made a couple of small changes to open up room for personalisation: a window to reach the tweezers, and two years ago we took the logo off one side," Helms explained.

None of these changes fundamentally alter the Micra's character, though. "The original was built to a very exacting standard, and so far, the honest answer is that it still does its job," she added.

Could there ever be a Micra 2.0?

Perhaps the most intriguing part of our conversation came when I asked whether Leatherman could imagine selling essentially the same Micra in 2056, when the product would celebrate its 60th anniversary.

"I'd like to think so," Helms replied. "It was built to be the last scissors you'd ever need, and if people are still reaching for it in 2056, there's no reason to mess with it."

However, that doesn't mean a second-generation model is completely off the table.

Micra 2.0 incoming? (Image credit: Matt Kollat)

"What would change is something better for the person carrying it, like a new material or a new need," she explains. "We're always innovating, so if we found something that beat it, maybe there's a Micra 2.0."

That's hardly confirmation that a new Micra is in development, but it's interesting to hear that Leatherman isn't opposed to revisiting one of its most enduring designs.

For now, the company's position appears to be that any successor would need to deliver a meaningful improvement rather than simply offer customers something different.

"Until then, why change something that people love and that solves their problems?" Helms asks.

The Micra is available now at Leatherman US, Leatherman UK and Leatherman EU for $49.95 / £54.95 / €59 (~AU$72). AU price and availability TBC.