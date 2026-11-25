Black Friday encourages us to buy more stuff, but what if we could use the annual shopping event to rethink how we consume outdoor gear instead?

For those of us who enjoy spending time in nature, there's an uncomfortable irony in buying ever more equipment to explore the great outdoors.

Even the most sustainably manufactured waterproof jacket or hiking boot requires energy and raw materials to produce, which is why keeping existing products in circulation for longer makes so much sense.

Patagonia has long championed this approach through its Worn Wear initiative, but it's far from the only outdoor brand embracing the circular economy.

A growing number of manufacturers now operate dedicated resale and refurbishment programmes, offering everything from professionally restored tents and reconditioned hiking boots to refurbished GPS watches and drones.

Unlike buying from online marketplaces, these initiatives typically involve professional inspection, cleaning, testing and, where necessary, repairs. Some manufacturers even offer the same warranty as they do on brand-new products.

The fact that buying second-hand can also save you a considerable amount of money is a welcome bonus.

Vango Camping Recycled View at campingrecycled.co.uk The Scottish camping specialist's Camping Recycled initiative offers savings of up to 60% on tents, awnings, camping furniture and accessories. Its Glasgow-based team professionally restores and tests equipment, including premium Force Ten backpacking tents, with refurbished and ex-display products benefiting from a one-year warranty. Outwell Resale View at outwell.com Danish camping brand Outwell operates its own resale platform, offering everything from conventional poled tents to large inflatable family shelters. The equipment, which includes former showroom models and products with minor manufacturing imperfections, is inspected and repaired at the company's dedicated workshop in Denmark before being resold. Coros Refurbished View at coros.com Coros already offers some of the best-value GPS running watches, but its official refurbishment programme makes them even more affordable. You can save 20% on sports watches, cycling computers and heart rate monitors, all of which come with a one-year warranty and manufacturer-assured performance. Suunto Adventure Renewed View at Suunto The Finnish outdoor watchmaker professionally reconditions lightly used customer returns, subjecting them to the same quality assurance tests as its new watches. Better still, Adventure Renewed products, including models from the premium Race and Vertical collections, come with a full two-year warranty and a 30-day returns policy. Vivobarefoot ReVivo View at revivo.com Launched in 2020, Vivobarefoot's ReVivo platform sells professionally cleaned, repaired and reconditioned barefoot footwear, including hiking boots and gym shoes. Products are graded according to their condition, with savings of up to 50% off their original retail price and a six-month guarantee for additional peace of mind. The North Face Renewed View at thenorthfacerenewed.co.uk From iconic down jackets to technical waterproofs, The North Face's Renewed platform sells pre-owned clothing inspected, cleaned and repaired where necessary. Products are graded according to their condition, and the brand even runs promotional events on its second-hand gear, making already discounted outdoor clothing even more affordable. DJI Certified Refurbished View at DJI The world's biggest consumer drone brand offers officially refurbished drones, action cameras, gimbals and microphones. Each product undergoes extensive functionality testing, with defective components replaced where necessary. Refurbished devices benefit from the same manufacturer's warranty as new products, and you can even purchase additional DJI Care coverage. Arc'teryx ReBIRD RESALE View at Arc'teryx The Canadian outdoor brand's ReBIRD RESALE initiative keeps premium technical clothing in circulation through its trade-in programme. Pre-owned garments are inspected, authenticated and refurbished before being resold, helping extend their usable lifespan. Unfortunately, the programme is currently exclusive to the US and Canada. Arc'teryx ReBIRD RESALE View at montane.com The British outdoor specialist's Repurposed initiative rescues pre-loved clothing and surplus fabrics that might otherwise go to waste. Its in-house repair team restores used garments, giving them a second lease of life, although these are currently sold exclusively through Montane's Northumberland outlet store.