Black Friday outdoor deals are already live at Cotswold Outdoor, GO Outdoors, Berghaus and TentBox, with up to 50% off hiking gear and £650 slashed from a rooftop tent
Big savings on outdoor clothing, camping equipment, adventure tech and more
Today isn't Black Friday, but most companies are already running full promotions nevertheless. As outdoor deals are gathering pace, some of the biggest UK retailers and brands have already launched their sales.
Lucky for us, as winter time fast approaches, this is the perfect time to upgrade some of your old gear, from waterproof jackets and hiking boots to torches and backpacking tents (although I'm not sure how many people will want to camp in this weather).
I've rounded up some of the best offers for UK shoppers, including deals from Cotswold Outdoor, GO Outdoors, Berghaus, and a few specialist outdoor brands.
I'll keep updating this list throughout this week and next, so bookmark it if you have specific gear in mind!
Cotswold Outdoor's Black Friday sale includes discounts of up to 50% on outdoor clothing and equipment from Patagonia, Rab, Salomon and Scarpa. Sister retailers Snow+Rock and Runners Need are also running promotions, in case you're interested in more technical gear.
GO Outdoors has gone big on Black Friday, with up to 60% off selected camping equipment and substantial reductions on bikes, sleeping bags and clothing. Garmin watches are also worth investigating, although you'll want to check the Member's Price against competing retailers before buying.
Millets is another retailer worth checking for affordable outdoor essentials, with Black Friday discounts covering Berghaus, Eurohike and Peter Storm. Its sale spans waterproof clothing, tents and hiking equipment, making it a useful alternative to some more premium outdoor retailers.
Speaking of which, British outdoor specialist Berghaus has launched its Black Friday sale with up to 40% off winter essentials. Waterproof jackets, insulated outerwear and fleece midlayers are all included, so it's well worth browsing if your current cold-weather layering system needs an upgrade.
Altra Running has opened Black Friday early access, promising up to 40% off selected styles for subscribers. The brand is interesting for runners who prefer foot-shaped toe boxes and lower-drop footwear, with road and trail running shoes included in its wider Black Friday collection.
If you're heading to the mountains this winter, Rossignol's UK outlet is worth browsing. Previous-season ski clothing and equipment are reduced by up to 50%, with deals covering insulated jackets, ski boots and other snowsports essentials ahead of the winter season.
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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