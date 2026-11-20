Today isn't Black Friday, but most companies are already running full promotions nevertheless. As outdoor deals are gathering pace, some of the biggest UK retailers and brands have already launched their sales.

Lucky for us, as winter time fast approaches, this is the perfect time to upgrade some of your old gear, from waterproof jackets and hiking boots to torches and backpacking tents (although I'm not sure how many people will want to camp in this weather).

I've rounded up some of the best offers for UK shoppers, including deals from Cotswold Outdoor, GO Outdoors, Berghaus, and a few specialist outdoor brands.

I'll keep updating this list throughout this week and next, so bookmark it if you have specific gear in mind!