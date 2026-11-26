This Black Friday seems like a reverse April Fools’ period, with companies putting out crazier and crazier ideas… and delivering on them.

First came the G-SHOCK gloves, and now Zippo has decided to turn its most recognisable product into something unexpected.

Zippo's iconic flip-top design has remained largely unchanged since the 1930s, but unless you're a smoker, a keen camper, or someone who regularly lights candles, there aren't many reasons to carry one these days.

Latest Videos From T3 Watch full video here:

That is all about to change. The company is bringing back the Zippo ZipLight Flashlight Insert, a clever accessory that replaces the traditional lighter mechanism with a rechargeable LED torch.

(Image credit: Zippo)

Zippo introduced a battery-powered version of the ZipLight in the 1990s, long before smartphones made carrying a separate torch seem somewhat redundant.

However, with the recent resurgence of interest in everyday carry (EDC) accessories, pocket torches and retro-inspired gadgets, the timing of its return couldn't be better.

An old flame, rekindled

The new ZipLight has a maximum output of 140 lumens and a beam distance of up to 68 metres, powerful enough to help you find things in your backpack and around the campsite after dark.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are three lighting modes (high, low and strobe), and the built-in rechargeable battery provides up to four hours of illumination. Replenishing the battery takes 90 minutes using the supplied USB-C cable.

The ZipLight™ Flashlight Insert - YouTube Watch On

Granted, many of the best torches offer considerably more impressive specifications, often in similarly pocket-friendly packages, but few can compete with the Zippo in terms of heritage and customisation potential.

The ZipLight is compatible with standard Zippo lighter cases, excluding the Slim, Armor and 1935 Replica models.

Considering the sheer number of finishes, engravings and collaborations the company has produced over the decades, there is plenty of scope for creating a rather distinctive EDC torch.

The ZipLight Flashlight Insert is reportedly set to launch on 1 December 2026 for $24.95 (approx. £19 / AU$38), with the case sold separately. You can register your interest now at Zippo.