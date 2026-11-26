You thought G-SHOCK gloves were odd, but wait until you see what Zippo has done with its iconic pocket lighter (spoiler alert, there's no fire involved)
The rechargeable ZipLight insert turns your trusty Zippo into a pocket-sized LED torch
This Black Friday seems like a reverse April Fools’ period, with companies putting out crazier and crazier ideas… and delivering on them.
First came the G-SHOCK gloves, and now Zippo has decided to turn its most recognisable product into something unexpected.
Zippo's iconic flip-top design has remained largely unchanged since the 1930s, but unless you're a smoker, a keen camper, or someone who regularly lights candles, there aren't many reasons to carry one these days.
That is all about to change. The company is bringing back the Zippo ZipLight Flashlight Insert, a clever accessory that replaces the traditional lighter mechanism with a rechargeable LED torch.
Zippo introduced a battery-powered version of the ZipLight in the 1990s, long before smartphones made carrying a separate torch seem somewhat redundant.
However, with the recent resurgence of interest in everyday carry (EDC) accessories, pocket torches and retro-inspired gadgets, the timing of its return couldn't be better.
An old flame, rekindled
The new ZipLight has a maximum output of 140 lumens and a beam distance of up to 68 metres, powerful enough to help you find things in your backpack and around the campsite after dark.
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There are three lighting modes (high, low and strobe), and the built-in rechargeable battery provides up to four hours of illumination. Replenishing the battery takes 90 minutes using the supplied USB-C cable.
Granted, many of the best torches offer considerably more impressive specifications, often in similarly pocket-friendly packages, but few can compete with the Zippo in terms of heritage and customisation potential.
The ZipLight is compatible with standard Zippo lighter cases, excluding the Slim, Armor and 1935 Replica models.
Considering the sheer number of finishes, engravings and collaborations the company has produced over the decades, there is plenty of scope for creating a rather distinctive EDC torch.
The ZipLight Flashlight Insert is reportedly set to launch on 1 December 2026 for $24.95 (approx. £19 / AU$38), with the case sold separately. You can register your interest now at Zippo.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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