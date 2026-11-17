Olight's Marauder Mini is an impressive piece of outdoor equipment with enough power to illuminate a large campsite or pick out distant objects hundreds of metres away. Yet, it’s small enough to sink in a small backpack or even in the pocket of cargo trousers.

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Despite being only 13cm long, it can produce an astonishing 7,000 lumens of light, far more than most people will ever need. Better still, Amazon has brought back one of the best prices I've seen for the Marauder Mini as part of its early Black Friday sale, knocking a whopping £80 off the usual asking price.

Save 40% Olight Marauder Mini: was £199.99 now £119.99 at Amazon The Marauder Mini is a powerful handheld searchlight with a dedicated spotlight that can project a beam up to 600 metres. At £119.99, it's back to the same excellent price I spotted during Amazon's October sale, and £10 cheaper than last year's Black Friday offer.

The Marauder Mini offers two distinct ways to illuminate your surroundings. The nine-LED floodlight provides a broad spread of illumination, while the dedicated spotlight produces a narrower, more concentrated beam.

There are also red, green, and blue lighting options, adding another layer of versatility beyond the standard white LEDs.

The maximum 7,000-lumen output can only be sustained for around two minutes before the torch automatically reduces its brightness to manage heat and battery consumption. For everyday use, one of the lower settings will be considerably more practical.

The Marauder Mini is IPX8-rated for water resistance and uses a rechargeable 6,500mAh battery with magnetic charging. Olight quotes up to 43.5 hours of runtime, although that's achieved using the lowest spotlight setting rather than the full-power floodlight.

If you're looking for a powerful rechargeable torch to keep in your car, take on camping trips or use when exploring the outdoors after dark, there's plenty to like here.

At £119.99, Amazon's Black Friday offer makes this unusually capable handheld light considerably more accessible.