A good headtorch can make an enormous difference when you're hiking after dark (or trying to fix something in the cupboard or garage).

However, most models are designed primarily to be worn on your head (understandably), which isn't always the most convenient way to illuminate whatever you're working on.

To address this issue, Olight just launched the Perun X and Perun Ultra with a removable design that essentially turns them into a hand-torch/head-torch combo.

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The biggest innovation is the new optical system, which Olight claims is the industry's first to combine three different light sources behind a single glass lens.

Both offer a dedicated spotlight for illuminating distant objects, a floodlight for lighting larger areas and a red-light mode for situations where you want to preserve your night vision. You can also use the spotlight and floodlight simultaneously.

Perun Ultra (Image credit: Olight)

The Perun X produces up to 2,000 lumens and has a maximum beam distance of 300 metres, while the more powerful Perun Ultra increases those figures to 2,400 lumens and 350 metres, respectively.

Interestingly, both offer considerably greater beam distances than the previous Perun 3, despite having lower maximum outputs.

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Olight has even reduced the weight from 150g to 120g for the Perun X and 130g for the Ultra.

One light, four ways to use it

Another interesting feature is the quick-release mounting system, which allows you to detach the light from its headband and use it as a conventional right-angle torch.

The lights can be attached to clothing or a backpack using the integrated clip, and even have magnetic bases that let you secure them to metal surfaces.

Perun Ultra (Image credit: Olight)

Both models feature a wider, 35mm breathable headband designed to distribute pressure more evenly, although the Ultra goes a step further with Olight's DialFit adjustment system, which lets you fine-tune the fit using a rotary dial.

The brand redesigned the controls, which now have a textured dial for selecting light sources and a separate button for adjusting brightness.

Olight says both can be operated while wearing gloves, which is a welcome addition for winter use.

Perun X (Image credit: Olight)

The new Perun X and Perun Ultra offer IPX7 water resistance and 1.5-metre drop resistance, with the Ultra featuring Olight's proprietary scratch-resistant OAL alloy construction.

They even have a built-in proximity sensor that automatically reduces brightness when the light is obstructed in higher-output modes.

Power comes from a 4,000mAh rechargeable battery, with up to 33 days of runtime available in the lowest one-lumen Moonlight mode.

Both models support USB-C charging, with Olight's optional magnetic charging cable providing an alternative.

The Perun X costs $89.99 / £89.99, and the Perun Ultra retails for $119.99 / £119.99.

Both launch globally on 19 November 2026 at Olight.