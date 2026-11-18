Ever since Tim Leatherman introduced the original Pocket Survival Tool in 1983, the American company has built its reputation on putting a surprisingly capable pair of pliers in your pocket.

So how did one of its most recognisable products, the tiny Micra, end up with scissors instead of pliers?

The Micra celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, and while the miniature multitool has barely changed since its introduction, the original design wasn't exactly what company founder Tim Leatherman had in mind.

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In fact, as Leatherman's senior business unit manager Jillian Helms explained in an interview, Tim initially had serious reservations about the idea that eventually became the Micra.

"It was a gamble, and Tim Leatherman himself wasn't sure at first," she says. "Tim had asked for a keychain tool with miniature pliers, and Ben came back with a prototype built around spring-loaded scissors."

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The Ben in question is Ben Rivera, the engineer who would go on to become one of the most influential figures in Leatherman's product development history.

His proposal challenged the company's established approach to multitools, and it took some convincing to get the founder on board.

The pliers problem

It's easy to understand Tim's initial reluctance. Leatherman had established itself by making pliers more portable, and building a new product around scissors meant moving away from the very feature that made the company famous.

"Tim's instinct was that we were a pliers company," Helms explains. However, Rivera believed shrinking the existing formula wouldn't necessarily produce a particularly useful product.

Leatherman = Pliers? (Image credit: Leatherman)

"But Ben made a good case: tiny pliers wouldn't be very useful, and scissors would reach people who carry a purse to work instead of a toolbox."

Rivera recognised that the company could reach an entirely different audience by creating something that people might actually want to keep on their keys. And, as we all now know, it worked.

"The room loved it, Tim came around, and it was introduced at the next SHOT Show," Helms recalls.

Tim himself has previously acknowledged his initial scepticism. Speaking to REI in 2020, he admitted, "I thought it was a mistake to take our focus off the plier tools."

Fortunately for Leatherman, Rivera's instincts proved right, and the Micra quickly became an important part of the company's range.

Beyond the toolbox

The Micra's origin story is interesting because it represented a deliberate attempt to change who Leatherman was designing products for.

"Ben argued that a tool built around scissors could appeal to people who'd never think of buying a multi-tool," Helms says. "He was right. It showed that a multi-tool could belong in a purse or a desk drawer, not just a toolbox."

(Image credit: Leatherman)

"The Micra was designed for the everyday person, for the small, everyday jobs that come up all day, like opening a package, trimming a thread or fixing a loose screw," Helms explains. "It wasn't built for a job site or a campsite."

Three decades later, that approach feels surprisingly contemporary, given the popularity of everyday carry (EDC) accessories and the growing interest in compact tools you can take anywhere, anytime.

"In a sense, the Micra was EDC before EDC was a thing," Helms says. The fact that Leatherman has resisted the temptation to significantly redesign the Micra suggests Rivera's original argument still holds up.

Even the company's approach to keeping the product fresh has largely focused on introducing new colours rather than changing the underlying design.

And while Tim Leatherman might initially have wanted another pair of pliers, it's difficult to imagine the Micra becoming quite the same product if Rivera hadn't challenged the brief.

The Micra is available now at Leatherman US, Leatherman UK and Leatherman EU for $49.95 / £54.95 / €59 (~AU$72). AU price and availability TBC.