I've spent the best part of November trawling through Black Friday deals (yawn) on everything from outdoor gear to wearables, but the one thing I genuinely want for Christmas has very little to do with either.

The Igloo KoolTunes Playmate is a portable cooler with integrated Bluetooth speakers, and between its hot pink lid and teal body, it looks like a piece of merchandise Rockstar Games might release alongside GTA 6.

Remarkably, the design predates even the original Grand Theft Auto. Igloo first introduced the KoolTunes in 1989, long before Bluetooth connectivity became a thing.

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It then revived the concept with modern audio technology while retaining its gloriously garish appearance.

The cooler itself is based on Igloo's classic 14-quart (13-litre) Playmate, complete with the American brand's signature tent-shaped lid and integrated carry handle.

There's enough room inside for 26 cans (!), though you'll likely want to sacrifice some of that capacity for ice if you're planning to spend the entire afternoon on the beach.

You can also use the cooler to keep drinks chilled for your GTA 6 marathons, while also playing some cool tunes (pun very much intended) to help you stay in the zone.

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Chilling to the beat

Embedded in the front of the cooler are two 5W speakers, complete with passive radiators to help bolster bass performance.

The system uses Bluetooth 5.0 and has a rechargeable battery rated for up to 10 hours of music playback.

You can even wirelessly connect two compatible KoolTunes units using Igloo's KoolSync technology for a more immersive stereo setup, should you have particularly deep pockets and a lot of thirsty friends.

The IP56-rated construction protects against dust and splashes, and the whole thing weighs just under 2.4kg when empty.

Admittedly, late November isn't necessarily the best time to invest in a beach-ready cooler in Britain, but I can't think of many outdoor gadgets that would put a bigger smile on my face come Christmas morning.

The KoolTunes Playmate is available directly from Igloo UK for £234.99.