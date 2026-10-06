I tested EcoFlow's powerful 1kWh power station and loved it and now it's back to its lowest price for Prime Day
The DELTA 3 Plus packs 1,024Wh of capacity and can fully recharge in under an hour
Portable power stations aren't cheap, especially once you move beyond the smaller models designed primarily for charging phones and laptops, which is why this deal on one of my favourite EcoFlow models is worth a look.
Shop all EcoFlow deals on Amazon
The EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus has dropped to £549 at Amazon, down from its £699 RRP, saving you £150 or 21%. It's also £50 cheaper than EcoFlow's current £599 direct price. The £549 offer is a Prime-exclusive deal, so you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get the lowest price.
One of my favourite portable power stations is back at its lowest price. The DELTA 3 Plus combines a huge 1,024Wh LFP battery with 1,800W output, rapid 56-minute AC charging and up to 1,000W solar input. It's powerful, quiet and compact enough to take camping or use for home backup. EcoFlow
I reviewed the EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus for T3, and there's a lot to like about it. It's surprisingly compact given the power on offer, yet its 1,800W output means it can handle considerably more demanding appliances than smaller portable batteries.
Its 1,024 Wh LFP battery is robust, with EcoFlow claiming 4,000 cycles before falling to 80% of its original capacity. To put it in perspective, it would take nearly 11 years af chargin and draining the DELTA 3 Plus every day to get to the point!
There are 11 outputs in total, including four AC sockets and a pair of powerful 140W USB-C ports, so there's plenty of capacity to power several devices simultaneously.
Hook the power station up to the mains, and EcoFlow says it'll go from empty to full in just 56 minutes. It can also accept up to 1,000W of solar input, making it a particularly capable option for off-grid use.
EcoFlow rates it at under 30dB when operating below 600W, which is particularly useful if you're keeping it indoors as a backup power source.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.