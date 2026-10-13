BLUETTI's "excellent quality" 1,024Wh portable power station that make people say "Wow. This is perfect" has dropped below £400 on Amazon
BLUETTI's powerful yet compact portable power station hits its lowest Amazon price yet
Portable power stations have become increasingly useful for camping trips, campervan adventures and keeping essential appliances running during power cuts. However, finding one that offers enough capacity to power more demanding devices without costing a small fortune isn't always easy.
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That's why the latest Amazon deal on the BLUETTI Elite 100 V2 caught my attention. The compact power station combines a substantial 1,024Wh battery with 1,800W of continuous output, and it's currently available for less than £400.
The BLUETTI Elite 100 V2 is a portable power station designed for everything from off-grid adventures to emergency home backup. Its 1,024Wh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery provides enough capacity to run smaller appliances for hours, while the 1,800W AC output means it can also handle more demanding equipment.
According to price-tracking data, the latest discount has brought the Elite 100 V2 down to its lowest recorded Amazon price in the past 54 days. It's also a considerable reduction from the £799 price shown in late September.
One particularly useful feature is the ability to recharge the battery in approximately 70 minutes using mains power. There's also support for solar charging.
Better still, the Elite 100 V2 has earned an average customer rating of 4.4 out of five stars on Amazon, based on 312 reviews.
One verified buyer describes it as "Small, compact, lightweight and powerful!", adding that it offers excellent value compared to building a similar system themselves.
Another customer reports successfully using the power station to run a camping fridge, a television, an Xbox, a small hairdryer, a toaster and even power tools.
Campervan owners appear particularly impressed. One reviewer explains that the Elite 100 V2 powers their fridge and diesel heater during off-grid weekends, describing it as a reliable alternative to a traditional campervan electrical setup.
For anyone looking for a capable portable power station with enough output to handle more than just phones and laptops, the BLUETTI Elite 100 V2 looks like excellent value at its current price.
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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