Anker's “brilliant power station" has never been cheaper, and its rapid charging makes it perfect for camping
The upgraded SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 packs serious power into a surprisingly portable package
Portable power stations are among my favourite outdoor gadgets because they're useful long after camping season ends. I use them to power my mobile workstation at home, and they also help power my gadgets (drones, phones, etc.) when I’m camping.
Shop all Anker Black Friday deals on Amazon
Ahead of Black Friday, one of Anker's most capable mid-sized models has dropped to its lowest-ever price on Amazon. The Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 is currently available for £494.05, down from £619, saving you just under £125.
This 1,024Wh portable power station delivers up to 2,000W of continuous AC power, enough to run many household appliances. It can fully recharge in as little as 49 minutes using Anker's UltraFast charging mode. Save £125!
The SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 is the successor to the original C1000, which earned a five-star rating and a Platinum Award in our review.
My colleague Derek praised its excellent power specifications, sturdy construction and versatility, calling it one of the best options for off-grid camping, caravanning and emergency home backup.
The second-generation model builds on that foundation with a higher 2,000W continuous output, compared to 1,800W on the original, and considerably faster charging.
Anker claims the 1,024Wh battery can recharge fully in just 49 minutes, while the 10ms UPS switchover feature makes it useful as a backup power source for compatible equipment during an outage.
It's also lighter than its predecessor at approximately 11.3kg, making it easier to move between your home, car and campsite.
One verified Amazon purchaser gave the power station five stars, describing it as a "Great quality power station". The reviewer says they used it on holiday to power hair dryers, hot brushes, an air fryer and mobile phones without any problems.
At £494.05, the Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 is currently at its lowest recorded Amazon price for this particular bundle. Black Friday could bring further reductions, but there's no guarantee it'll go any lower.
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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