(Image credit: YETI)

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to stock up on YETI gear, and not necessarily because of the discounts.

While the Texas-based outdoor brand and its retail partners are slashing prices on everything from insulated tumblers to heavy-duty coolers, YETI is also gearing up for the return of its hugely popular annual Gear Garage event.

Shop YETI's Black Friday sale with up to $100 off coolers

In this live blog, I'll be keeping an eye on all the best YETI Black Friday deals in the US, including offers from Amazon, REI, DICK'S Sporting Goods and, of course, YETI itself.

For seasoned YETI fans, however, Gear Garage might be the biggest attraction this Black Friday weekend. Starting on November 27, the annual event is known for bringing back retired colourways and introducing limited-edition gear, some of which can sell out remarkably quickly.

YETI sent out its first Gear Garage teaser email earlier this week, and the dedicated landing page is already up, offering tantalising glimpses of what's to come.

I'll be updating this live blog throughout the Black Friday weekend, highlighting the biggest savings, decoding YETI's Gear Garage teasers and keeping tabs on the most exciting product drops as they happen.

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