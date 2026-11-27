Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to stock up on YETI gear, and not necessarily because of the discounts.
While the Texas-based outdoor brand and its retail partners are slashing prices on everything from insulated tumblers to heavy-duty coolers, YETI is also gearing up for the return of its hugely popular annual Gear Garage event.
Shop YETI's Black Friday sale with up to $100 off coolers
In this live blog, I'll be keeping an eye on all the best YETI Black Friday deals in the US, including offers from Amazon, REI, DICK'S Sporting Goods and, of course, YETI itself.
For seasoned YETI fans, however, Gear Garage might be the biggest attraction this Black Friday weekend. Starting on November 27, the annual event is known for bringing back retired colourways and introducing limited-edition gear, some of which can sell out remarkably quickly.
YETI sent out its first Gear Garage teaser email earlier this week, and the dedicated landing page is already up, offering tantalising glimpses of what's to come.
I'll be updating this live blog throughout the Black Friday weekend, highlighting the biggest savings, decoding YETI's Gear Garage teasers and keeping tabs on the most exciting product drops as they happen.
Best YETI sales
- YETI: Up to $100 off coolers and up to 30% off selected colourways, drinkware and outdoor gear
- Amazon: Up to 40% off YETI coolers, drinkware and lunch bags
- DICK'S Sporting Goods: Up to 30% off YETI coolers, bottles, tumblers and bags
- Cabela's: Black Friday savings on selected YETI gear
- These four have advertised YETI-specific offers for Black Friday 2026.
- Ace Hardware: Up to 20% off selected YETI collections and 15% off hard coolers
- REI: Savings on selected YETI gear, including coolers and drinkware
- Bass Pro Shops: YETI coolers, drinkware and outdoor accessories
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: YETI hard and soft coolers, drinkware and bags
- SCHEELS: Extensive selection of YETI gear and seasonal colourways
- Tractor Supply Co.: YETI coolers and insulated drinkware
- Williams Sonoma: YETI drinkware and accessories
Editor's picks
- YETI Tundra 35 Hard Cooler:
was $295, now $221.25 at YETI
- YETI Roadie 32 Wheeled Cooler:
was $375, now $262.50 at YETI
- YETI Hopper M20 Backpack Cooler:
was $325, now $211 at Amazon
- YETI Hopper Flip 12 Soft Cooler:
was $250, now $200 at DICK'S Sporting Goods
- YETI Camino 35 Carryall Tote:
was $160, now $112 at Amazon
- YETI Roadie 8 Hard Cooler:
was $165, now $132 at Academy Sports + Outdoors
- YETI Rambler 35oz Straw Mug:
was $42, now $29.40 at YETI
Get a load of this deal!
Not all YETI boxes are for cooling. Some will "only" keep your gear organised and free from water and dirt. That's exactly what the LoadOut GoBox 15 Gear Case does with its IP65- and IP67-rated construction. This 15-quart portable gear case weighs only 7.5 lbs and features AnchorPoint tie-down slots for safer transportation.
YETI LoadOut GoBox 15 Gear Case (Charcoal):
was $125, now $100 at Cabela's
Next-gen gift
Want to ensure the future generation is as into YETI as you are? Gift them this swell YETI hat. The Origami Fish Kids' Trucker Hat looks good on both girls and boys, and now it's also cheaper than it was when it first launched. Better still, it's made from 100% recycled fishing net material!
YETI Origami Fish Kids' Trucker Hat:
was $20, now $16 at YETI
The Gear Garage teaser is... cryptic
Hey, it's MattK, section editor at T3 bringin' you all the YETI info this Black Friday! YETI's Gear Garage teaser page looks rather colourful this year. Looking at the blurred images, a gold colour drop seems likely. "Skip the wrapping" might mean gift boxes, but of what? A pink(ish) colourway is also on the cards by the look of it. I do wonder if we'll see something as wonderful as last year's Slick Horns? We'll find out soon enough.
Check out YETI's Gear Garage teaser page
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