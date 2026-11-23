(Image credit: The North Face)

Black Friday doesn't officially arrive until 27 November this year, but as always, that hasn't stopped companies from cutting prices on some of their most popular gear ahead of the day.

And with winter well underway, there's no better time to look for discounts on proper waterproof jackets, fleece jackets, hiking boots, tents, torches, and other hiking and camping equipment.

Even though I don't really need any more gear, I've been keeping a close eye on some of my favourite outdoor brands, including Arc'teryx, Patagonia, The North Face, Rab and Salomon, all of which have some tempting offers already available in the UK.

It's not all about clothing, either. Household brands such as Snow Peak, Ledlenser, Primus and Black Diamond are also getting involved, with discounts on camping equipment and outdoor lighting.

Of course, not every Black Friday discount is worth getting excited about. I'll be using this live blog to highlight the deals that genuinely stand out instead of flogging yet another deal we've all seen crop up time and time again.

Best outerwear sales

Arc'teryx : Up to 40% off technical jackets and clothing

Up to 40% off technical jackets and clothing Patagonia : Past-season discounts on fleeces and insulation

Past-season discounts on fleeces and insulation The North Face : Up to 40% off outerwear and winter essentials

Up to 40% off outerwear and winter essentials Rab : Discounted down jackets, technical waterproofs and fleeces

Discounted down jackets, technical waterproofs and fleeces Berghaus : Big Black Friday reductions on waterproof and insulated jackets

Big Black Friday reductions on waterproof and insulated jackets Carhartt WIP : 50% off selected workwear-inspired jackets and clothing

50% off selected workwear-inspired jackets and clothing Gramicci : Up to 50% off selected outdoor-inspired clothing

Up to 50% off selected outdoor-inspired clothing Montbell : Reduced technical shells, lightweight jackets and fleeces

Reduced technical shells, lightweight jackets and fleeces Haglöfs : Extra 15% off the brand's outlet items

Extra 15% off the brand's outlet items Salomon : Deals on hiking footwear and trail essentials

Deals on hiking footwear and trail essentials Shackleton: Up to 40% off expedition gear

Best camping and hiking gear sales

Snow Peak : Extra 20% code on eligible items

Extra 20% code on eligible items Ledlenser : Up to 50% off selected torches and headlamps

Up to 50% off selected torches and headlamps Silva : Reductions on head torches and outdoor equipment

Reductions on head torches and outdoor equipment Primus : Discounted camping stoves and cooking equipment

Discounted camping stoves and cooking equipment Sea to Summit @ Hardloop : Reduced sleeping bags and camping mats

Reduced sleeping bags and camping mats Alpkit : Offers on tents and camping furniture

Offers on tents and camping furniture Olight : Up to 40% off torches and portable lighting

Up to 40% off torches and portable lighting Vango : End-of-season tent and camping equipment deals

End-of-season tent and camping equipment deals Osprey : 20% off selected hiking backpacks

20% off selected hiking backpacks Black Diamond: Reductions on headlamps and equipment

Editor's picks