Black Friday doesn't officially arrive until 27 November this year, but as always, that hasn't stopped companies from cutting prices on some of their most popular gear ahead of the day.
And with winter well underway, there's no better time to look for discounts on proper waterproof jackets, fleece jackets, hiking boots, tents, torches, and other hiking and camping equipment.
Even though I don't really need any more gear, I've been keeping a close eye on some of my favourite outdoor brands, including Arc'teryx, Patagonia, The North Face, Rab and Salomon, all of which have some tempting offers already available in the UK.
It's not all about clothing, either. Household brands such as Snow Peak, Ledlenser, Primus and Black Diamond are also getting involved, with discounts on camping equipment and outdoor lighting.
Of course, not every Black Friday discount is worth getting excited about. I'll be using this live blog to highlight the deals that genuinely stand out instead of flogging yet another deal we've all seen crop up time and time again.
Best outerwear sales
- Arc'teryx: Up to 40% off technical jackets and clothing
- Patagonia: Past-season discounts on fleeces and insulation
- The North Face: Up to 40% off outerwear and winter essentials
- Rab: Discounted down jackets, technical waterproofs and fleeces
- Berghaus: Big Black Friday reductions on waterproof and insulated jackets
- Carhartt WIP: 50% off selected workwear-inspired jackets and clothing
- Gramicci: Up to 50% off selected outdoor-inspired clothing
- Montbell: Reduced technical shells, lightweight jackets and fleeces
- Haglöfs: Extra 15% off the brand's outlet items
- Salomon: Deals on hiking footwear and trail essentials
- Shackleton: Up to 40% off expedition gear
Best camping and hiking gear sales
- Snow Peak: Extra 20% code on eligible items
- Ledlenser: Up to 50% off selected torches and headlamps
- Silva: Reductions on head torches and outdoor equipment
- Primus: Discounted camping stoves and cooking equipment
- Sea to Summit @ Hardloop: Reduced sleeping bags and camping mats
- Alpkit: Offers on tents and camping furniture
- Olight: Up to 40% off torches and portable lighting
- Vango: End-of-season tent and camping equipment deals
- Osprey: 20% off selected hiking backpacks
- Black Diamond: Reductions on headlamps and equipment
Editor's picks
- Snow Peak Mesh Folding Chair:
was £160, now £80
- Haglofs Betula Jacket:
was £120, now £72
- Gramicci Sun Fade Sweater:
was £110, now £77
- Patagonia Textured Fleece Vest:
was £110, now £66
- S-t-S Ether Light XR Insulated Sleeping Pad:
was £215.90, now £172.10
Sleeping on top of the world for less
Rooftop tents are having a moment, and if you fancy taking your camping adventures off the ground, Dometic has knocked over £280 off its two-person rooftop tent for Black Friday. Weighing 49kg, the Feather-Lite II features a 6cm foam mattress, weather-protective rainfly and stargazing windows. It also includes a telescopic ladder for easy access.
Dometic Feather-Lite II Rooftop Tent:
was £1,129, now 846.75
All-weather investment
One of Arc'teryx's most versatile waterproof jackets, the Beta features a durable 80-denier face fabric and a waterproof and breathable GORE-TEX ePE membrane. I love the StormHood; it's one of the best hood designs out there. At £280, it's a tempting investment if you're looking for a dependable waterproof shell that'll last for years.
Shop the Arc'teryx Beta Jacket
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