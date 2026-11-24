Black Friday is shaping up to be an excellent opportunity to upgrade your outdoor kit for less. The latest outdoor brand to join the Black Friday festivities is Mountain Hardwear, with the Californian company offering 25% off selected products in its holiday sale.

Shop Mountain Hardwear’s Black Friday sale

Even though there are a lot of exciting apparel and camping gear options in the sale, one deal that immediately caught my eye is the Scrambler 35L backpack. It’s now $161.25, down from $215, which is a savings of $53.75 on a seriously capable mountain pack.

Save 25% Mountain Hardwear Scrambler 35L Backpack: was $215 now $161.25 at mountainhardwear.com Built for challenging alpine adventures, the Scrambler is a tough backpack with waterproof ripstop fabric, a modular compression system, a removable lid and a ventilated back panel. It weighs as little as 1,180g and is suitable for both hiking and climbing.

The Scrambler 35L uses a 400-denier TPU-coated nylon ripstop fabric to withstand repeated contact with abrasive rock while protecting your equipment from the elements.

The compression straps can be repositioned or removed, and you can also detach the floating lid and remove the waist belt, depending on how much equipment you're carrying.

It has external attachment points for climbing equipment, two water bottle pockets, an internal hydration reservoir sleeve, and a contoured back panel that incorporates a lightweight frame sheet to support heavier loads.

At 35 litres, the Scrambler sits in something of a sweet spot between a conventional daypack and a full-blown backpacking bag. It's spacious enough for winter hiking, when extra layers and emergency equipment take up considerably more room, but not too bulky for summer mountain adventures.

If you're planning adventures in 2027, I'd recommend browsing the wider promotion for technical outerwear, insulated jackets and other mountain-ready equipment while the discounts are available.