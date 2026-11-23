I'm a big fan of ultralight outdoor gear, especially Gossamer Gear, which is one of my favourite brands. I have multiple Gossamer backpacks, and love them all. My only issue is that I can’t wear them all, because who needs more than one backpack at any given time?

Shop Gossamer Gear’s Black Friday sale

I’m not suggesting you get more than one bag from the brand, but the company’s Black Friday sale has some excellent discounts on backpacks and other hiking essentials, so you can get, well, one. I’d recommend the Kumo 36 Backpack in Yellow, an eye-catching model with excellent performance credentials.

Save 25% Gossamer Gear Kumo 36 Backpack: was $180 now $135 at Gossamer Gear Gossamer's frameless backpack is designed for ultralight overnighters and minimalist multi-day adventures. It features recycled Robic nylon, a removable SitLight back pad and a detachable Fastbelt. The striking yellow colourway gives it a welcome splash of personality, too.

The Kumo 36 has a 36-litre capacity, but weighs only 567g (20oz), thanks partly to its frameless construction and the recycled Robic nylon fabric.

One of my favourite features is the removable SitLight back pad, which doubles as a place to sit when taking a break. The detachable Fastbelt lets you customise the pack depending on how much you're carrying. External storage includes a large front mesh pocket and spacious side pockets.

One owner, David K., says he uses the Kumo exclusively for day hiking, carrying all his essential emergency equipment with more than half the pack still empty. He also praises its all-day comfort.

Another verified buyer, Denise S., uses the backpack with a lightweight summer hammock setup and says she's impressed by how much the 36-litre pack can accommodate. She's also a fan of the colour, describing it as "spunky yellow".

As with most frameless backpacks, the Kumo makes the most sense for hikers who have already embraced the ultralight philosophy. I think the yellow colourway looks fantastic, especially paired with the contrasting grey and black panels.