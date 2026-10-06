Berghaus' "well-made and fully waterproof" jacket that makes people say "I love Berghaus" just crashed to its lowest Amazon price

Autumn has well and truly arrived, and Amazon has just slashed the price of a proper Berghaus waterproof jacket to its lowest level yet.

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The Berghaus RG Alpha 2.0 Waterproof Shell Jacket is currently available for £64.56 on Amazon, which is less than half the £140 price Berghaus charges for the same black jacket.

That's a saving of more than £75, or around 54%. Better still, the jacket's Amazon price history suggests this is as cheap as it gets.

The black version hasn't previously fallen below £76 over the past three months, making today's £64.56 offer its lowest Amazon price during that period.

The RG Alpha 2.0 isn't one of Berghaus' expensive technical waterproof shells, and that's arguably what makes this deal interesting.

It's designed as a lightweight everyday waterproof that can handle everything from rainy commutes and dog walks to weekends spent on the trail.

Berghaus uses its own Hydroshell waterproof technology, designed to keep rain out without turning the jacket into an excessively hot and clammy outer layer.

The design is pleasingly straightforward, with an adjustable hood, full-length front zip, zipped pockets, and adjustable cuffs, all in the understated styling that Berghaus does particularly well.

It's also currently sitting at an impressive 4.6 out of five stars from more than 450 Amazon ratings, suggesting it's proved popular beyond the spec sheet. One person even finished their review saying, "I love Berghaus."

At less than £65, that's a compelling proposition from an established British outdoor brand – particularly when more technical waterproof shells can easily push past £200.

As ever with Amazon clothing deals, prices can vary depending on your chosen colour and size, and the £64.56 offer is exclusive to Prime members.