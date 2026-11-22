I’m not sure when this happened, but Berghaus has become one of the coolest outdoor brands in recent times. It certainly has come a long way from being the brand you associate with waterproof jackets worn on rainy Sunday walks.

Shop Berghaus' up to 50% Black Friday sale

Its recent collections have embraced a more contemporary, streetwear-inspired aesthetic, without abandoning the technical outdoor expertise that made the British brand famous in the first place.

With its oversized-looking silhouette and chunky down-filled baffles, the Men's Arkos II Jacket is an excellent example of this approach. It's also one of the standout bargains in the Berghaus Black Friday sale, with the price dropping from £280 to £140.

Save 50% Berghaus Arkos II Jacket: was £280 now £140 at Berghaus The Arkos II uses 700-fill Hydrodown insulation, which is treated to resist moisture and retain warmth in damp conditions. Berghaus rates the jacket for temperatures down to -4°C, while the combination of glossy and matte fabrics gives this winter puffer its distinctive streetwear appearance.

The Arkos II's 700-fill Hydrodown insulation uses water-repellent-treated duck down to help preserve loft when conditions turn damp, giving it an advantage over untreated down in unpredictable British weather. Berghaus claims the jacket can keep wearers warm in temperatures as low as -4°C.

The Arkos II also benefits from Berghaus' Repairhaus service, which offers free repairs where possible, although you must cover the cost of sending in your gear. It’s much cheaper than buying a new jacket, though.

The Arkos II is available in several colours, including black and dark purple. If this design isn't your thing, the wider Berghaus Black Friday sale includes discounts on waterproof jackets and technical fleeces, among other things.