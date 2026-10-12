I've spent nearly a decade testing outdoor gear, and these are 12 essentials I'd recommend for rainy autumn adventures in 2026
From technical waterproof layers to moisture-wicking socks, the gear I'd recommend this autumn
Autumn is one of my favourite times of year to head outdoors. The trails are quieter, the scenery looks spectacular in its seasonal colours, and there's something wonderfully refreshing about spending a few hours outside when the weather isn't playing ball.
Of course, there's a difference between enjoying a brisk autumn walk and spending several miserable hours getting soaked to the bone.
Having spent years testing hiking boots, waterproof jackets, trail running shoes and all manner of outdoor equipment, I've learned that the right gear can make a big difference.
And I'm not just talking about expensive GORE-TEX jackets. A decent base layer or comfortable socks can be just as important as your outer shell, particularly when you're moving between different environments or dealing with unpredictable British weather.
With that in mind, I've pulled together some of the most interesting wet-weather essentials in 2026, including products from Patagonia, Montbell, HOKA, Snow Peak and Shackleton.
Some are designed to keep the rain out, others help regulate temperature or manage moisture, and a few simply make spending time outdoors more enjoyable when the days get shorter.
Built for tackling wet and muddy trails, the HOKA Speedgoat 7 Hike GORE-TEX combines waterproof protection with the brand's signature cushioning and trail-ready grip. A versatile option for hikers who want running-shoe comfort without compromising on all-weather performance.
Staying dry starts with managing moisture next to your skin. Helly Hansen's LIFA Merino KnitEvo combines the natural warmth of merino wool with moisture-wicking technology, helping regulate temperature and prevent that unpleasant clammy feeling during demanding hikes and chilly autumn adventures.
Japanese outdoor specialist Snow Peak knows a thing or two about functional design. Its Peak Shell Pants offer protection against unpredictable weather without sacrificing the brand's signature minimalist aesthetic. A stylish alternative to conventional waterproof overtrousers for outdoor adventures.
Not every wet-weather adventure involves climbing mountains. British footwear brand LANX offers a more refined approach with its SCORTON shoes, combining traditional styling with practical everyday versatility. An appealing option for countryside walks, weekend escapes and navigating rain-soaked streets.
A dependable fleece is an essential part of any autumn layering system. KAVU's Wayside Fleece brings the American outdoor brand's distinctive laid-back styling to a practical insulating layer, offering cosy warmth for chilly mornings, woodland walks and evenings around the campsite.
Shackleton's Knox combines serious weather protection with expedition-inspired insulation. Its fully seam-sealed waterproof shell boasts a 20,000mm hydrostatic head rating, while recycled down and strategically placed synthetic insulation provide warmth without sacrificing practicality. A premium option for cold, miserable conditions.
Proof that reliable waterproof protection needn't cost a fortune, Montbell's Thunder Pass uses a three-layer construction to keep the elements at bay. Lightweight, packable and surprisingly comfortable, it's an excellent option for walkers who want dependable protection without unnecessary bulk.
Keeping yourself dry is only half the battle. Patagonia's Guidewater Roll-Top Pack offers 41 litres of waterproof storage, helping protect spare clothing, electronics and other essentials from the elements. Particularly useful for hiking, fishing and adventures where ordinary backpacks struggle.
Shorter days make a reliable headtorch essential. Ledlenser's HF7R CAMO RGB combines rechargeable convenience with versatile lighting options, including coloured illumination for different outdoor activities. A practical companion for early-morning hikes, evening campsite duties and adventures that extend beyond daylight.
Cold winds can make even relatively mild autumn days feel miserable. Adidas' Terrex Xperior gloves use GORE-TEX Windstopper technology to block chilly gusts while maintaining breathability. Lightweight and water-resistant, they're ideal for hiking and running when conditions turn blustery.
When the heavens open, Outdoor Research's Seattle Rain Hat helps keep your head dry without compromising on comfort. Its waterproof, breathable construction and wide brim provide reliable protection from persistent rain, making it a practical companion for autumn hikes and countryside walks.
Comfortable feet can make or break a long hike. STOX combines moisture-wicking Dryarn fabric with targeted compression to support your feet and lower legs during extended adventures. Reinforced construction and a supportive fit make these a practical addition to your hiking wardrobe.
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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