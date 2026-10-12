I've spent nearly a decade testing outdoor gear, and these are 12 essentials I'd recommend for rainy autumn adventures in 2026

Autumn is one of my favourite times of year to head outdoors. The trails are quieter, the scenery looks spectacular in its seasonal colours, and there's something wonderfully refreshing about spending a few hours outside when the weather isn't playing ball.

Of course, there's a difference between enjoying a brisk autumn walk and spending several miserable hours getting soaked to the bone.

Having spent years testing hiking boots, waterproof jackets, trail running shoes and all manner of outdoor equipment, I've learned that the right gear can make a big difference.

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And I'm not just talking about expensive GORE-TEX jackets. A decent base layer or comfortable socks can be just as important as your outer shell, particularly when you're moving between different environments or dealing with unpredictable British weather.

With that in mind, I've pulled together some of the most interesting wet-weather essentials in 2026, including products from Patagonia, Montbell, HOKA, Snow Peak and Shackleton.

Some are designed to keep the rain out, others help regulate temperature or manage moisture, and a few simply make spending time outdoors more enjoyable when the days get shorter.