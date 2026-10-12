I've spent nearly a decade testing outdoor gear, and these are 12 essentials I'd recommend for rainy autumn adventures in 2026

From technical waterproof layers to moisture-wicking socks, the gear I'd recommend this autumn

Matt Kollat&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features 4 min read
Shackleton Knox Waterproof Down Jacket
(Image credit: Shackleton)

Autumn is one of my favourite times of year to head outdoors. The trails are quieter, the scenery looks spectacular in its seasonal colours, and there's something wonderfully refreshing about spending a few hours outside when the weather isn't playing ball.

Of course, there's a difference between enjoying a brisk autumn walk and spending several miserable hours getting soaked to the bone.

Having spent years testing hiking boots, waterproof jackets, trail running shoes and all manner of outdoor equipment, I've learned that the right gear can make a big difference.

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And I'm not just talking about expensive GORE-TEX jackets. A decent base layer or comfortable socks can be just as important as your outer shell, particularly when you're moving between different environments or dealing with unpredictable British weather.

With that in mind, I've pulled together some of the most interesting wet-weather essentials in 2026, including products from Patagonia, Montbell, HOKA, Snow Peak and Shackleton.

Some are designed to keep the rain out, others help regulate temperature or manage moisture, and a few simply make spending time outdoors more enjoyable when the days get shorter.

Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.

His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.

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