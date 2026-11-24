Outdoor footwear brands spend enormous amounts of money developing shoes that can withstand years of punishment, but very few have figured out what to do with them once they're worn out.

American footwear specialist KEEN thinks it has found part of the answer with EcoEnd, a new material technology that helps shoe cushioning decompose much faster once it reaches landfill.

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And while the technology is currently being introduced through models such as the Wander trail runner, KEEN has considerably bigger plans.

"Next season, it will be in all of our styles, except for kids and utility," Ann Radil, Senior Director of KEEN Effect, tells me in an interview.

KEEN has since confirmed that the technology will expand considerably for spring/summer 2027, appearing in some of its best-known footwear, including the Targhee Apex and Targhee IV hiking boots, Newport sandals, Jasper Zionic shoes and several UNEEK models.

It's an ambitious expansion, although Radil, who previously worked on circularity at Nike and has a background in climate science, is refreshingly open about the technology's limitations. "It's not a perfect solution, but it's interesting," she admits.

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The problem with making shoes disappear

EcoEnd is essentially an additive made from a blend of organic compounds, mixed into certain footwear components during manufacturing.

It is designed to accelerate their decomposition when exposed to the oxygen-depleted conditions found in biologically active landfills.

The company says it isn't supposed to affect the shoe's performance or durability while you're actually wearing it.

"What we found is that we can hit this happy threshold, where the person wearing the shoes made with EcoEnd would have no idea during their experience wearing shoes that they're made any differently," Radil explains.

KEEN Wander: breaking new ground (Image credit: KEEN)

According to KEEN, laboratory testing using the ASTM D5511 standard showed that EcoEnd-enhanced midsole foam achieved 9.6% biodegradation after just 30 days under simulated landfill conditions.

Radil says the technology could reduce the time it takes certain treated components to break down from hundreds of years to approximately five or ten, depending on the material and the amount of additive used.

At present, the company is focusing primarily on midsoles while working towards applying the technology to outsoles. Other components, including synthetic uppers, present their own challenges.

As Radil points out, some natural materials break down relatively quickly, but the synthetic materials used extensively in modern footwear are far more persistent.

On the right track, but not there just yet (Image credit: KEEN)

There's another complication: making footwear biodegrade doesn't necessarily mean it's recyclable, which is where things become particularly difficult.

"The North Star for footwear companies, I think, is this idea of closed-loop manufacturing," Radil says, referring to the ambition of turning worn-out shoes into new ones.

"But the reality is that right now, our shoes are made of so many different components that are so difficult to break down and isolate into their material streams."

In other words, turning an old pair of hiking boots into a new pair remains a much bigger challenge than it might initially appear.

When stronger isn't necessarily better

Interestingly, one of KEEN's other major innovations illustrates just how complicated the problem has become.

KEEN.FUSION, which is an adhesive-free construction process, is said to reduce the need for certain chemicals and the energy required during manufacturing.

According to Radil, it also creates an exceptionally durable bond between the upper and sole, helping prevent delamination, one of the most common reasons footwear fails.

"The cool thing about KEEN.FUSION is it actually is the most durable bond," she explains.

KEEN Targhee: special bond (Image credit: KEEN)

That sounds like an obvious win for consumers, especially anyone who's had an otherwise perfectly good pair of hiking boots ruined by a separating sole.

However, when I asked whether making those components more difficult to separate might actually create additional recycling problems, Radil acknowledged that KEEN.FUSION doesn't solve that particular challenge.

"The challenge and the need to separate footwear components and find, essentially, homes for those materials, still exist with KEEN.FUSION," she explains.

It's an interesting contradiction. KEEN can make footwear last longer and reduce the environmental impact of manufacturing it, but those improvements don't automatically make the finished product easier to recycle.

Working together on a more sustainable future

For now, the company is attacking the problem from several directions, including experimenting with take-back programmes and developing materials that break down faster after disposal.

The company has already held discussions with other footwear manufacturers, and Radil is interested in sharing testing results to help encourage wider adoption. "It's one of those things that's pre-competitive, in a way," she says. "It works if we all use it."

Whether other manufacturers adopt the technology remains to be seen, and KEEN still has work to do before its footwear can be considered genuinely circular.

The most interesting thing about EcoEnd is that KEEN is acknowledging how far away that answer still is, while finding a practical way to deal with at least some of the shoes that inevitably end up in landfill.

You can read more about KEEN.Fusion here.

Shop KEEN's EcoEnd shoes here.