The Oura Ring 5 is one of the most interesting wearable launches of 2026, not least because Oura managed to make its already compact smart ring considerably smaller without sacrificing battery life.

Shop all Black Friday deals at John Lewis

The ring only launches in June this year with an RRP of £399, which isn't exactly an impulse purchase. Thankfully, John Lewis has included the Oura Ring 5 in its early Black Friday sale, knocking a substantial £100 off the asking price across all six finishes.

Save 25% Oura Ring 5: was £399 now £299 at John Lewis The latest generation of Oura's popular smart ring is now 25% cheaper in its standard Silver and Black finishes. Premium colours, including Gold and Stealth, have also dropped by £100, bringing the price down from £499 to £399. All eight ring sizes are listed, although availability may vary.

The Oura Ring 5 is the only wearable I wear continuously, thanks to its all-titanium design that's 40% smaller than its predecessor. Oura has also redesigned the optical sensors to provide more accurate readings despite the reduced dimensions.

Battery life is incredible, with my size 12 ring lasting for over a week. Oura claims the Ring 5 can last between six and nine days between charges, depending on ring size and usage.

Oura’s app is one of the best on the market, offering Oura's comprehensive sleep and recovery insights, alongside activity tracking and cardiovascular health features.

Customer reviews at John Lewis are particularly positive about the ring's comfort. Several buyers who previously owned bulkier smart rings highlight how much easier the Ring 5 is to wear overnight.

Oura Membership costs £5.99 a month after the first free month for new subscribers, and you'll need it to access most of the detailed health insights.

Still, with £100 off every finish, this Black Friday promotion makes Oura's newest smart ring a much more attractive proposition, particularly if you've been considering switching from a smartwatch to something less conspicuous.