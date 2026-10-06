The Garmin watch every beginner runner needs, with nearly two weeks of battery life and pro training tools, has just hit its lowest ever price with over £50 off on Amazon right now

You don't need to spend £500 on a high-end Garmin to get many of the training tools that make the company's watches so popular with runners.

Shop all Garmin deals on Amazon

Case in point, the Garmin Forerunner 70 has just dropped to £168.82 at Amazon, down from its £219.99 RRP. That's a saving of just over £51, or 23%, on one of Garmin's most accessible AMOLED running watches.

Save 23% Garmin Forerunner 70: was £219.99 now £168.82 at Amazon Garmin's beginner-friendly running watch has fallen to its lowest Amazon price yet. The Forerunner 70 combines a bright AMOLED display with GPS, heart-rate monitoring and advanced training and recovery features, yet promises up to 13 days of battery life. At under £170, it's seriously good value.

More importantly, this appears to be a genuine record low. Amazon price history shows the Forerunner 70 previously bottoming out at around £177–£178 in September, before climbing back above £200. Today's deal takes another £9 or so off that previous low.

The Forerunner 70 sits towards the affordable end of the Garmin watch family tree, but that doesn't mean it's dumb. Oh no.

It's built around a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen and includes built-in GPS, wrist-based heart rate monitoring and more than 80 activity profiles.

It'll track the fundamentals you'd expect, including pace, distance and heart rate, but it also gives runners access to considerably more sophisticated training data.

That includes Garmin Coach adaptive training plans, daily suggested workouts, recovery time and HRV Status, bringing features once associated with much more expensive sports watches within reach of newer runners.

Battery life is another major advantage over conventional smartwatches. Garmin quotes up to 13 days in smartwatch mode, so you're not committing yourself to charging it every night just because you want an AMOLED screen.

That's why the Forerunner 70 makes so much sense as a first serious running watch. It's approachable enough for someone training for their first 5K, but there's enough training data under the bonnet to remain useful as your running becomes more ambitious.