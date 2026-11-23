One of the biggest tech comebacks of recent years is making Black Friday even more interesting as Pebble discounts its new Time 2 and brings back the 2 Duo one last time
Pebble's sale takes money off two cult-favourite e-paper smartwatches
The smartwatch pioneer Pebble disappeared nearly a decade ago, only to return with its original founder, familiar e-paper screens, and a refreshingly uncomplicated approach to wearables. Now, in another surprise, it's running a Black Friday sale.
Shop Pebble’s Black Friday sale
And, according to Pebble, this is the only sale it holds all year. The original company folded in 2016, with Fitbit acquiring its software and other assets, but its fiercely loyal community kept the dream alive. When Google eventually open-sourced PebbleOS, founder Eric Migicovsky seized the opportunity to make new watches under the old name.
Pebble is taking $25 off both the Time 2 and 2 Duo, bringing them to $200 and $124 respectively. The Time 2 offers a colour e-paper display, while the monochrome Duo comes from the final production batch. Stock is limited.
And the revival has been much more interesting than a straightforward nostalgia exercise. The Pebble Time 2 has a 1.5-inch, 64-colour e-paper touchscreen, proper physical buttons, a stainless steel case and heart-rate tracking. Crucially, its battery lasts weeks rather than the day or two many full-featured smartwatches manage.
When I reviewed the Time 2 for T3, I found it surprisingly enjoyable, largely because it isn't trying to compete feature for feature with an Apple Watch or Garmin. There are thousands of custom watchfaces and apps to tinker with, and the always-on display is a delight. Fitness tracking is basic, and sleep tracking is slightly underwhelming, but its personality is hard to ignore.
The other discounted model is the Pebble 2 Duo, a lighter, more stripped-back watch with a black-and-white e-paper display, four buttons and up to 30 days of battery life. This is a particularly notable deal because Pebble says the remaining stock is its final batch and won't be manufactured again.
The brand has also reduced its spare charger and is offering discounts on straps and other accessories. The Time 2 is now $200 instead of $225, while the Pebble 2 Duo is $124 instead of $149.
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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