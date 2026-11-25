Garmin's Black Friday deals have been coming thick and fast this week, but one of the most interesting discounts I've spotted is on the Instinct 3 Solar, the brand's rugged outdoor smartwatch designed for people who prefer spending their weekends exploring the wilderness.

Shop the Garmin Black Friday sale at Blacks

Blacks has reduced the 45mm model by 25%, bringing the price down from £300 to £225. That's a £75 saving on a watch that combines serious outdoor credentials with Garmin's extensive fitness tracking capabilities.

Save 25% Garmin Instinct 3 Solar 45mm: was £300 now £225 at Blacks Built for outdoor adventures, the Instinct 3 Solar features a scratch-resistant Power Glass lens, multi-band GPS and a built-in LED flashlight. Its solar-assisted battery can theoretically last indefinitely in smartwatch mode under ideal sunlight conditions, while the rugged case offers 10 ATM water resistance.

The Instinct 3 Solar swaps the bright AMOLED screen for a monochrome memory-in-pixel display that's easy to read outdoors and consumes significantly less power.

The watch also uses Garmin's Power Glass solar-charging technology, which can deliver up to 28 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, potentially extending indefinitely with sufficient sunlight.

The watch is built to MIL-STD-810 standards for thermal and shock resistance and is equipped with multi-band GPS with SatIQ technology.

You also get a built-in LED flashlight, which I've always found surprisingly useful on Garmin's outdoor watches, especially when rummaging around a tent or navigating a dark trail.

Despite its outdoorsy focus, the Instinct 3 Solar is a capable training companion, with Garmin Coach support and Garmin's comprehensive recovery metrics.

You don't get the full-colour mapping found on the Fenix range, but that's a reasonable compromise at this price.

With Black Friday bringing the price down to £225, it's one of the more compelling Garmin outdoor-watch deals I've seen this week.