Garmin has been particularly generous with its Black Friday discounts this year, and while the company's more expensive Fenix models have attracted plenty of attention, some of the most interesting savings can be found further down the range.

Shop all Garmin Black Friday deals on Amazon

Case in point is the Forerunner 265, a feature-packed running watch that still offers much of what runners actually need. Amazon has reduced the 46mm model to £245.47, down from its £369.99 RRP, the lowest price it’s ever been, according to price-tracking apps.

Save 34% Garmin Forerunner 265 46mm: was £369.99 now £245.47 at Amazon Garmin's popular running smartwatch combines a colourful AMOLED touchscreen, multi-band GPS, Training Readiness, HRV monitoring and personalised workout recommendations. With music storage and up to 13 days of battery life, it's an excellent choice for runners who want advanced training tools without paying flagship prices.

The Forerunner 265’s 46mm fibre-reinforced polymer case weighs approx. 47g and features a 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen that delivers bright, colourful visuals.

It also has multi-band GPS, onboard music storage, Garmin Pay and up to 13 days of battery life in smartwatch mode.

You won't get the full-colour onboard maps found on more expensive Garmin watches, but for road running, gym sessions and general fitness tracking, the Forerunner 265 remains remarkably capable.

There's an interesting wrinkle to this deal. According to the price history, the Forerunner 265 has been gradually getting cheaper throughout November, with its current £245.47 price sitting at the bottom of the displayed tracking period.

With Black Friday itself taking place tomorrow, 27 November, it's entirely possible Amazon could knock another few pounds off.

However, I wouldn't worry too much about trying to time the absolute bottom of the market. Even if the watch drops to £239 or £235, the difference is relatively small compared with the £124.52 you're already saving against its RRP.

And if you'd prefer something newer, Garmin's Forerunner 570 is also worth considering, although you'll generally pay considerably more for the privilege (currently £379 at John Lewis).