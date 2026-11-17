I've tested more Garmin running watches than I care to remember over the years, but I seem to gravitate towards either the Fenix or the Forerunner 900 Series.

Shop all Garmin deals at GO Outdoors

I’m currently training for the Tokyo Marathon, and the watch I’m using is currently on offer at Go Outdoors. It’s certainly the best Black Friday Garmin deal I’ve seen so far!

The Forerunner 965 is currently down to £375 for GO Outdoors members. Membership costs only £5 a year, although even factoring that in, it's a very attractive offer for such a capable running watch.

The Forerunner 965 features a beautiful 1.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen and a lightweight titanium bezel, with a case that weighs only 53g. It's comfortable enough to wear around the clock, which is important when you're relying on a watch to monitor your recovery between training sessions.

The multi-band GPS is excellent, and even though it isn’t an outdoor watch, the Forerunner 965 also has built-in full-colour maps. You also get Garmin's extensive selection of training features, including Training Readiness, Training Status and wrist-based running dynamics.

Battery life is excellent, with Garmin quoting up to 23 days in smartwatch mode and up to 31 hours with GPS tracking enabled, although your mileage will vary depending on which features you use.

When I reviewed the newer Forerunner 970, I concluded that while it was technically the better watch, most runners would be perfectly happy with its predecessor. The newer model brings a brighter display, an updated heart-rate sensor and a few additional features, but the overall training experience is remarkably similar.