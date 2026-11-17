Garmin's premium AMOLED running watch that I use for marathon training has dropped to an incredibly low Black Friday price, and it's cheaper than Amazon
The Forerunner 965 is my go-to training tool, and now it’s only £375 at GO Outdoors
I've tested more Garmin running watches than I care to remember over the years, but I seem to gravitate towards either the Fenix or the Forerunner 900 Series.
Shop all Garmin deals at GO Outdoors
I’m currently training for the Tokyo Marathon, and the watch I’m using is currently on offer at Go Outdoors. It’s certainly the best Black Friday Garmin deal I’ve seen so far!
The Forerunner 965 is currently down to £375 for GO Outdoors members. Membership costs only £5 a year, although even factoring that in, it's a very attractive offer for such a capable running watch.
The Garmin Forerunner 965 is currently £375 at GO Outdoors, down from the retailer's usual £500, saving you £125. For comparison, Amazon is currently asking £399 for the same colourway.
The Forerunner 965 features a beautiful 1.4-inch AMOLED touchscreen and a lightweight titanium bezel, with a case that weighs only 53g. It's comfortable enough to wear around the clock, which is important when you're relying on a watch to monitor your recovery between training sessions.
The multi-band GPS is excellent, and even though it isn’t an outdoor watch, the Forerunner 965 also has built-in full-colour maps. You also get Garmin's extensive selection of training features, including Training Readiness, Training Status and wrist-based running dynamics.
Battery life is excellent, with Garmin quoting up to 23 days in smartwatch mode and up to 31 hours with GPS tracking enabled, although your mileage will vary depending on which features you use.
When I reviewed the newer Forerunner 970, I concluded that while it was technically the better watch, most runners would be perfectly happy with its predecessor. The newer model brings a brighter display, an updated heart-rate sensor and a few additional features, but the overall training experience is remarkably similar.
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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