Coros has launched its latest flagship outdoor watch, the Vertix 4, and while the wearable introduces several features that bring it closer to the Garmin Fenix 9 Pro, the company has put its own spin on one of my favourite outdoor smartwatch features.

The successor to the Vertix 2S is the first Coros watch to feature a dedicated LED flashlight, alongside a sizeable 1.47-inch AMOLED display, a redesigned titanium bezel and an impressive 105 hours of GPS battery life.

Interestingly, despite adopting a more power-hungry display technology, Coros has managed to make its flagship expedition watch slimmer than its predecessor without sacrificing its long-distance credentials.

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Save 10% Coros Apex 4 (46mm, White): was £429 now £386.10 at Boots.com A more affordable alternative to the new Vertix 4, the Coros Apex 4 features a sapphire-protected MIP display, titanium bezel, offline mapping and advanced training tools. It's an excellent option for trail runners and hikers, especially with this 10% Black Friday discount.

A different direction

Coros has integrated the light into the side of the case at 3 o'clock, unlike Garmin, which places the LED flashlight at 12 o'clock on its Fenix and Enduro watches.

It's a seemingly small design decision that could make a considerable difference when pitching a tent after dark or rummaging through a backpack.

(Image credit: Coros)

It can also come in handy for cyclists, who can illuminate their path with the Vertix 4 without letting go of the handlebar.

The cool-white LED has a 90-degree beam, three brightness settings and dedicated strobe and SOS modes.

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Coros claims the flashlight can run for up to 100 hours on its lowest setting, 22 hours at medium brightness and three and a half hours at full power.

Goodbye MIP, hello AMOLED

Another significant change is the move away from the memory-in-pixel (MIP) display found on the Vertix 2S.

The new 1.47-inch LTPO AMOLED touchscreen boasts a peak brightness of 3,500 nits (!) and is protected by sapphire glass.

At 13.8mm thick, the Vertix 4 is 14% slimmer than its predecessor, with a fibre-reinforced composite body and hollowed-out lugs helping keep the weight down.

(Image credit: Coros)

Battery life remains one of the watch's biggest selling points, with Coros promising up to 30 days of everyday use, 105 hours in standard GPS mode and 60 hours with dual-frequency GPS enabled.

The Vertix 4 also features 64GB of storage, a multi-core processor for faster offline map rendering, dual noise-cancelling microphones and a built-in speaker for calls and voice commands.

Free global satellite mapping is scheduled to arrive in early 2027.

The Vertix 4 is available now directly from Coros for £699 / $799 / €799. AU price and availability TBC.