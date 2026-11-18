Garmin Black Friday deals are already LIVE, with 31% off the Forerunner 265 and a £200 saving on the Fenix 8 Pro, so I've picked out the offers actually worth buying
The Garmin discounts worth looking into this year
Black Friday isn't officially until 27 November, but Garmin deals are already appearing across UK retailers, with some watches receiving considerably bigger discounts than I expected this early in the sales.
I've been keeping an eye on Garmin prices over the past few weeks (years, really), and the reductions are becoming increasingly interesting.
Amazon has cut the price of the popular Forerunner 265 by more than 30%, and Cotswold Outdoor is offering a substantial saving on the Fenix 8 Pro.
There are tempting deals at the more affordable end of the range, too, including the relatively new Forerunner 70 and the AMOLED-equipped Forerunner 165.
Below, I've rounded up the deals I'd be looking at right now. I'll revisit this selection as Black Friday approaches and replace offers when better prices appear.
The best Garmin Black Friday sales in the UK
- Garmin: Direct discounts across the range
- Decathlon: Forerunner, vívoactive and cycling equipment
- Beaverbrooks: Fenix, Venu and Instinct for less
- John Lewis: Forerunner, Fenix and Venu
- Very: Strong reductions on running watches
- Cotswold Outdoor: Premium Fenix and outdoor watches
- Currys: Everyday smartwatches and multisport models
- Argos: Entry-level and mid-range models
- Jura Watches: Premium and luxury Garmin models
The best Garmin Black Friday deals so far
This is one of my favourite deals so far, especially for runners who want advanced training features without spending flagship-watch money. Bright AMOLED touchscreen, multi-band GPS, Training Readiness, offline music... the list goes on. An absolute bargain at this price.
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The Fenix 8 is a proper adventure watch, and seeing it fall below £500 is particularly appealing. If you can live without the (marginal) hardware refinements of the Fenix 8 Pro and the Fenix 9, this is a lot of multisport smartwatch for the money.
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The Forerunner 165 is an excellent mid-range running watch. The 11-day battery life is appealing, and so is the lightweight build. This is the standard version rather than the Music edition, but at £149.99, it's a compelling entry into Garmin's ecosystem.
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If you prefer something tougher than a conventional running watch, the Instinct 3 is the Garmin you're looking for. This 50mm AMOLED model has Garmin's distinctive chunky design, a built-in flashlight and up to 24 days of battery life. The discounted Fern Green version is a striking alternative to the usual black finish.
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The Venu 3 is an excellent fitness-first smartwatch from Garmin. It focuses more on health and fitness tracking than the Forerunner range, but still offers all the perks of a Garmin watch. It has a big AMOLED screen and built-in GPS and a heart rate sensor.
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The 47mm Fenix 8 Pro adds satellite and LTE connectivity capabilities to Garmin's already comprehensive training platform, PLUS a sapphire lens and an exceptionally bright AMOLED display. This is still an expensive watch, but for serious outdoor enthusiasts who need its capabilities, the reduced price is considerably easier to justify.
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Garmin's newest affordable running watch is already receiving meaningful discounts, despite launching only in May 2026. It's full AMOLED, has a long enough battery life and includes all essential Garmin features . The price varies by colour, and Amazon's cheapest options aren't always sold directly by the retailer, so check the seller details before ordering.
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Not every interesting Garmin deal involves a smartwatch. The Index Sleep Monitor is a lightweight, screenless band designed to be worn on your upper arm overnight, tracking sleep and recovery-related metrics without requiring a watch on your wrist. It's a specialised add-on, but the discount makes it a more attractive addition to an existing Garmin setup.
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Is it worth waiting until Black Friday?
There's always the possibility that prices will fall further as 27 November approaches, particularly on older watches that retailers may be looking to clear.
However, some of the reductions already available are substantial enough to warrant serious consideration. The Forerunner 265 and Fēnix 8 are particularly interesting because they offer high-end capabilities at prices well below their original asking prices.
Personally, I'd be paying particular attention to the Fēnix 8 Pro and the Forerunner 265 over the coming days, while keeping an eye out for deeper discounts on Garmin's newer watches.
Prices and stock availability can change quickly, and some offers only apply to selected colours or case sizes. Check the retailer's current listing before purchasing.
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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