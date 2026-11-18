Black Friday isn't officially until 27 November, but Garmin deals are already appearing across UK retailers, with some watches receiving considerably bigger discounts than I expected this early in the sales.

I've been keeping an eye on Garmin prices over the past few weeks (years, really), and the reductions are becoming increasingly interesting.

Amazon has cut the price of the popular Forerunner 265 by more than 30%, and Cotswold Outdoor is offering a substantial saving on the Fenix 8 Pro.

There are tempting deals at the more affordable end of the range, too, including the relatively new Forerunner 70 and the AMOLED-equipped Forerunner 165.

Below, I've rounded up the deals I'd be looking at right now. I'll revisit this selection as Black Friday approaches and replace offers when better prices appear.

The best Garmin Black Friday sales in the UK

The best Garmin Black Friday deals so far

Save 31% Garmin Forerunner 265: was £369.99 now £255.48 at Amazon This is one of my favourite deals so far, especially for runners who want advanced training features without spending flagship-watch money. Bright AMOLED touchscreen, multi-band GPS, Training Readiness, offline music... the list goes on. An absolute bargain at this price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED: was £699.99 now £484.99 at Amazon The Fenix 8 is a proper adventure watch, and seeing it fall below £500 is particularly appealing. If you can live without the (marginal) hardware refinements of the Fenix 8 Pro and the Fenix 9, this is a lot of multisport smartwatch for the money. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% Garmin Forerunner 165: was £199.99 now £149.99 at Argos The Forerunner 165 is an excellent mid-range running watch. The 11-day battery life is appealing, and so is the lightweight build. This is the standard version rather than the Music edition, but at £149.99, it's a compelling entry into Garmin's ecosystem. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED: was £349.99 now £249.99 at very.co.uk If you prefer something tougher than a conventional running watch, the Instinct 3 is the Garmin you're looking for. This 50mm AMOLED model has Garmin's distinctive chunky design, a built-in flashlight and up to 24 days of battery life. The discounted Fern Green version is a striking alternative to the usual black finish. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% Garmin Venu 3: was £379 now £249 at very.co.uk The Venu 3 is an excellent fitness-first smartwatch from Garmin. It focuses more on health and fitness tracking than the Forerunner range, but still offers all the perks of a Garmin watch. It has a big AMOLED screen and built-in GPS and a heart rate sensor. Read more Read less ▼

Save 22% Garmin Fenix 8 Pro AMOLED Sapphire: was £899 now £699 at Cotswold Outdoor UK The 47mm Fenix 8 Pro adds satellite and LTE connectivity capabilities to Garmin's already comprehensive training platform, PLUS a sapphire lens and an exceptionally bright AMOLED display. This is still an expensive watch, but for serious outdoor enthusiasts who need its capabilities, the reduced price is considerably easier to justify. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Garmin Forerunner 70: was £219.99 now £177 at Amazon Garmin's newest affordable running watch is already receiving meaningful discounts, despite launching only in May 2026. It's full AMOLED, has a long enough battery life and includes all essential Garmin features . The price varies by colour, and Amazon's cheapest options aren't always sold directly by the retailer, so check the seller details before ordering. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% Garmin Index Sleep Monitor: was £149.99 now £119 at Amazon Not every interesting Garmin deal involves a smartwatch. The Index Sleep Monitor is a lightweight, screenless band designed to be worn on your upper arm overnight, tracking sleep and recovery-related metrics without requiring a watch on your wrist. It's a specialised add-on, but the discount makes it a more attractive addition to an existing Garmin setup. Read more Read less ▼

Is it worth waiting until Black Friday?

There's always the possibility that prices will fall further as 27 November approaches, particularly on older watches that retailers may be looking to clear.

However, some of the reductions already available are substantial enough to warrant serious consideration. The Forerunner 265 and Fēnix 8 are particularly interesting because they offer high-end capabilities at prices well below their original asking prices.

Personally, I'd be paying particular attention to the Fēnix 8 Pro and the Forerunner 265 over the coming days, while keeping an eye out for deeper discounts on Garmin's newer watches.

Prices and stock availability can change quickly, and some offers only apply to selected colours or case sizes. Check the retailer's current listing before purchasing.