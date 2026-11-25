Apple's premium smartwatches aren't exactly known for being affordable, especially at the rugged end of the range, where prices can rival those of dedicated sports watches from Garmin, Suunto, Coros and Polar.

Shop all Apple Watch deals at Argos

However, this year's Black Friday sales have produced an enticing deal on the Apple Watch Ultra 3, which has dropped to £495 at Argos, down from its original £749 retail price.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 features a rugged 49mm titanium case, a large LTPO OLED display protected by sapphire crystal, and water resistance rated to 100 metres.

It also offers dual-frequency GPS for improved positioning in challenging environments, along with Apple's excellent selection of workout tracking features and support for third-party fitness apps.

One of its biggest upgrades over earlier generations is satellite connectivity, letting you access emergency communication features when you're outside conventional mobile coverage (subject to regional availability).

Apple rates the Ultra 3 for up to 42 hours of normal use, making it considerably more practical for overnight adventures and longer outdoor activities than the company's mainstream smartwatches.

Having spent time testing the Ultra 3 myself, I found it offered an interesting balance between dedicated sports watch functionality and the everyday convenience of an Apple Watch.

It's also worth remembering that the Ultra 3 isn't an entry-level smartwatch, despite its reduced price. Its extensive collection of health and fitness features will probably be excessive for someone who predominantly wants to check notifications and count steps.

But for iPhone users who've been eyeing Apple's premium outdoor watch, the latest price cut makes the decision considerably easier.

At less than £500, it's now competing with a very different selection of fitness watches than it was at launch, and that's what makes this Black Friday offer particularly interesting.

The Ultra 3 isn't the only Apple Watch worth considering this Black Friday. The Apple Watch Series 11 has dropped to around £260.92 on Amazon (42mm GPS model), making it a sensible alternative for anyone who doesn't need the Ultra's rugged construction or satellite capabilities.

The Apple Watch SE 3 is also cheaper on Amazon right now, selling for around £194. It offers core Apple Watch functionality for considerably less than the Ultra 3.