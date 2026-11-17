Amflow has made quite a name for itself in the electric mountain bike market since introducing the PL Carbon in 2024.

Its powerful Avinox drive system has helped the brand challenge established names in the industry, but now it's turning its attention to a very different type of cycling.

Designed to bring its performance-focused technology to everyday journeys, the Amflow UE is the company's first dedicated electric bike for urban riders.

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It's not Amflow's first attempt at making a more versatile e-bike, with the recently launched TL Carbon ‘e-SUV’ already blurring the lines between mountain biking and touring.

(Image credit: Amflow)

However, the UE takes things further with a step-through frame and a much stronger emphasis on city practicality.

Available in Carbon and Carbon Pro versions, the bike features a full-carbon frame with Amflow's latest Avinox M2 motor, capable of producing up to 125Nm of torque and 1,100W of peak power.

Trading dirt for tarmac

The UE has an upright riding position and a 65mm suspension fork, as well as a suspension-equipped dropper seatpost, the latter of which was inherited from its eMTB cousins.

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The standard Carbon model weighs a claimed 20.9kg before several accessories are fitted, and has a removable 600Wh battery that delivers up to 132km (82 miles) of range.

Both models support electronic shifting, with the Pro featuring a three-speed internal-geared hub and Gates belt drive instead of the standard model's 10-speed derailleur setup.

(Image credit: Amflow)

Perhaps more interestingly, the UE comes with Apple Watch integration, which lets you monitor your cycling data and automatically unlock the bike as you approach.

The bike also has Apple Find My functionality and an integrated phone mount that offers wireless charging (!) to keep your smartphone topped up on longer journeys.

The UE Carbon is available now for £2,999 / €3,099, while the UE Carbon Pro costs £3,199 / €3,499. Both bikes are available at Amflow.