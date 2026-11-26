You might know Leatherman and Victorinox, but this 40-year-old American knife maker has a rather tempting three-piece Black Friday deal, which might be worth investigating if you’re interested in multi-tools
SOG's multitool and knife bundle gets 20% off for Black Friday
Leatherman might be the first name that springs to mind when shopping for a premium multitool, but the American brand isn't the only company making clever pocket-sized gadgets.
SOG's Compact Bundle, which includes three separate tools, has dropped from £143.97 to £115.18, less than you might pay for a single Leatherman multitool. With this deal, you can sort Christmas shopping for three people (you, plus two others) in one fell swoop.
This three-piece bundle brings together SOG's PowerLitre miniature multitool, Instinct Mini fixed-blade knife and Centi II folding knife. Designed for different cutting and everyday utility tasks, the compact collection offers an alternative to buying a single premium multitool.
The bundle’s main attraction is the SOG PowerLitre, a compact, plier-based multitool that squeezes an impressive selection of functions into a relatively small package.
It measures about five inches long and weighs 4.6 ounces (130g), and features SOG's compound-leverage mechanism to increase gripping power while keeping the pliers as small as possible.
The second item is the Instinct Mini, one of SOG's smallest fixed-blade knives, with its compact dimensions and textured handle.
Finally, the Centi II is a minimalist folding knife with a 2.1-inch stainless steel blade and lockback mechanism.
It’s designed to be compact enough to disappear into a pocket or bag, although its locking blade means it isn't an unrestricted everyday carry option under UK knife laws.
It’s also worth noting that the fixed-blade Instinct Mini is similarly subject to restrictions on public possession.
Of course, three separate tools aren't necessarily more convenient than having everything integrated into one Leatherman.
However, the appeal here is versatility, particularly for outdoor enthusiasts who like having dedicated equipment for different tasks.
At £115.18, the Compact Bundle works out at around £38 per item. SOG is also offering other multitools as part of its wider Black Friday promotion – see the link above.
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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