Leatherman might be the first name that springs to mind when shopping for a premium multitool, but the American brand isn't the only company making clever pocket-sized gadgets.

Shop SOG's Black Friday sale

SOG's Compact Bundle, which includes three separate tools, has dropped from £143.97 to £115.18, less than you might pay for a single Leatherman multitool. With this deal, you can sort Christmas shopping for three people (you, plus two others) in one fell swoop.

Save 20% SOG Compact Bundle: was £143.97 now £115.18 at sogknives.co.uk This three-piece bundle brings together SOG's PowerLitre miniature multitool, Instinct Mini fixed-blade knife and Centi II folding knife. Designed for different cutting and everyday utility tasks, the compact collection offers an alternative to buying a single premium multitool.

The bundle’s main attraction is the SOG PowerLitre, a compact, plier-based multitool that squeezes an impressive selection of functions into a relatively small package.

It measures about five inches long and weighs 4.6 ounces (130g), and features SOG's compound-leverage mechanism to increase gripping power while keeping the pliers as small as possible.

The second item is the Instinct Mini, one of SOG's smallest fixed-blade knives, with its compact dimensions and textured handle.

Finally, the Centi II is a minimalist folding knife with a 2.1-inch stainless steel blade and lockback mechanism.

It’s designed to be compact enough to disappear into a pocket or bag, although its locking blade means it isn't an unrestricted everyday carry option under UK knife laws.

It’s also worth noting that the fixed-blade Instinct Mini is similarly subject to restrictions on public possession.

Of course, three separate tools aren't necessarily more convenient than having everything integrated into one Leatherman.

However, the appeal here is versatility, particularly for outdoor enthusiasts who like having dedicated equipment for different tasks.

At £115.18, the Compact Bundle works out at around £38 per item. SOG is also offering other multitools as part of its wider Black Friday promotion – see the link above.