As well as discounting some of its popular coolers and drinkware, cooler-king YETI is running its annual Gear Garage event, which has already delivered some rather unusual products in its first two days.

Shop YETI’s Gear Garage sale

In case you don’t know, YETI’s Gear Garage focuses on exclusive product drops, returning colourways, limited-edition designs and unexpected accessories.

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The brand kicked off this year's event with four gift boxes, but on Day 2, it turned its attention to winter sports with the launch of an entirely new collection called Ski School.

It features five pieces of drinkware and a collectable patch, all sporting a playful, winter-inspired aesthetic that feels quite different from YETI's usual block-colour designs.

Season's shredding

Interestingly, two of the five drinkware products are from the Rambler Jr. range, suggesting YETI is hoping to appeal to families heading to the mountains over the festive period.

The 10 oz Rambler Jr. Tumbler comes with a silicone straw lid, while the 12 oz Kids Water Bottle features a black straw cap with an oversized carry handle.

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(Image credit: YETI)

The Ski School design is also available on the 18 oz Rambler Water Bottle, the 16 oz Travel Bottle with its fully leakproof Commuter Cap and the hugely popular 20 oz Rambler Tumbler with MagSlider Lid.

My favourite addition, however, is the embroidered snowboarding bear patch, which provides a fun way to give your existing YETI soft cooler or backpack a winter makeover.

The Ski School collection is available directly from YETI, with drinkware priced between $30 and $40 and the collectible patch costing $20.

Discounts are still up for grabs

Of course, if you're more interested in saving money than getting your hands on exclusive designs, YETI's Black Friday sale is also in full swing, with savings of up to $100.

Highlights include 25% off the Tundra 35 hard cooler and Rambler 30 oz Tumbler, plus ongoing seasonal offers like 30% off the Pace Purple collection and 20% off Crossroads luggage and backpacks.

I'll also be keeping an eye on the remaining Gear Garage releases over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. If the first two days are anything to go by, YETI might still have a few surprises up its sleeve.