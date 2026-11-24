Shoppers are calling this wheeled cooler the “best product YETI has” and it's now a whopping $110 cheaper in the brand's early Black Friday sale
The Roadie 32 is 30% off in the striking Pace Purple colourway
YETI rarely needs to resort to enormous discounts to shift its outdoor gear, which makes the brand's pre-Black Friday offers all the more exciting for those waiting to invest in one of its famously robust coolers.
The YETI Roadie 32 Wheeled Cooler is now $262.50 at YETI, down from $375, representing a substantial saving of $112.50. You'll just have to embrace the rather flamboyant Pace Purple colourway, which, in my opinion, is hardly a compromise.
YETI's most compact wheeled cooler can accommodate up to 50 cans and features puncture-resistant wheels, a telescopic handle and the brand's signature PermaFrost insulation. This early Black Friday offer knocks 30% off the seasonal Pace Purple edition.
The Roadie 32 is much more manageable than the larger Roadie 48 and 60 models, yet spacious enough to hold food and drinks for a weekend camping trip, a family barbecue, or a tailgate party.
It can house up to 50 cans or 36 pounds of ice, and its relatively tall design lets you store full-size wine bottles upright. YETI also includes a dry goods basket, which is handy for keeping sandwiches and other snacks away from melting ice.
Admittedly, November might seem like an unusual time to buy a premium cooler, but I'd argue it's precisely when you should be shopping for one. You don’t want to rush around getting one at full price when temperatures start climbing again next spring.
There are plenty of other offers worth exploring in YETI's seasonal sale, including 20% off selected Crossroads and Ranchero backpacks, 30% off Rambler Travel Bottles and 20% off Charcoal LoadOut GoBox storage cases.
The wider Pace Purple collection is also discounted by 30%, should you fancy building a matching outdoor equipment setup.
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Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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