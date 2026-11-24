YETI rarely needs to resort to enormous discounts to shift its outdoor gear, which makes the brand's pre-Black Friday offers all the more exciting for those waiting to invest in one of its famously robust coolers.

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The YETI Roadie 32 Wheeled Cooler is now $262.50 at YETI, down from $375, representing a substantial saving of $112.50. You'll just have to embrace the rather flamboyant Pace Purple colourway, which, in my opinion, is hardly a compromise.

The Roadie 32 is much more manageable than the larger Roadie 48 and 60 models, yet spacious enough to hold food and drinks for a weekend camping trip, a family barbecue, or a tailgate party.

It can house up to 50 cans or 36 pounds of ice, and its relatively tall design lets you store full-size wine bottles upright. YETI also includes a dry goods basket, which is handy for keeping sandwiches and other snacks away from melting ice.

Admittedly, November might seem like an unusual time to buy a premium cooler, but I'd argue it's precisely when you should be shopping for one. You don’t want to rush around getting one at full price when temperatures start climbing again next spring.

There are plenty of other offers worth exploring in YETI's seasonal sale, including 20% off selected Crossroads and Ranchero backpacks, 30% off Rambler Travel Bottles and 20% off Charcoal LoadOut GoBox storage cases.

The wider Pace Purple collection is also discounted by 30%, should you fancy building a matching outdoor equipment setup.