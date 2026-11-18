Ultralight specialist Helinox has unveiled the Ground Chair LT, a lighter version of its popular low-profile camping chair.

The new model weighs just 589g when packed, approx. 10% lighter than the original Ground Chair, and retains the distinctive square base that makes the design particularly useful on softer surfaces.

The Ground Chair LT distributes weight across a wider frame, reducing the likelihood of it sinking into sand or soft ground.

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Much of the weight reduction comes from Helinox's new Ghostgrid fabric, a translucent monofilament mesh reinforced with a ripstop grid.

The material launched earlier this year in the brand’s Chair Zero LT and Table Zero LT models, which have a sub-2lb combined weight.

Helinox also uses the same fabric in its recently launched ACG collaboration (which, to be fair, features the same Chair Zero LT and Table Zero LT, albeit with ACG co-branding).

(Image credit: Helinox)

According to Helinox, the Ghostgrid improves abrasion resistance while reducing overall weight, which is why the Ground Chair LT is 65g lighter than its predecessor.

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The chair also features a textured grip base for additional stability, while its frame uses DAC TH72M aluminium alloy and proprietary nylon resin hubs.

Even though it’s significantly lighter, the Ground Chair LT can support up to 120kg, matching the original model's load capacity.

(Image credit: Helinox)

It measures 49cm tall and 52.5cm wide when assembled and offers a comparatively generous seating area for its compact construction.

The chair collapses into a 31 x 12 x 12cm carry bag made from bluesign-certified 50D nylon ripstop.

Shock-corded poles simplify assembly, and the entire package is covered by Helinox's five-year warranty against manufacturing defects.

The Ground Chair LT is available now at Helinox for $159.95 ($20 more than the original Ground Chair). UK, EU and AU pricing and availability have yet to be confirmed.