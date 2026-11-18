Helinox's latest ultralight camping chair weighs less than 600g, supports up to 120kg and uses an ingenious square frame to stop it sinking into sand or soft ground
The Ground Chair LT sheds 10% of its predecessor's weight
Ultralight specialist Helinox has unveiled the Ground Chair LT, a lighter version of its popular low-profile camping chair.
The new model weighs just 589g when packed, approx. 10% lighter than the original Ground Chair, and retains the distinctive square base that makes the design particularly useful on softer surfaces.
The Ground Chair LT distributes weight across a wider frame, reducing the likelihood of it sinking into sand or soft ground.
No sinking feeling
Much of the weight reduction comes from Helinox's new Ghostgrid fabric, a translucent monofilament mesh reinforced with a ripstop grid.
The material launched earlier this year in the brand’s Chair Zero LT and Table Zero LT models, which have a sub-2lb combined weight.
Helinox also uses the same fabric in its recently launched ACG collaboration (which, to be fair, features the same Chair Zero LT and Table Zero LT, albeit with ACG co-branding).
According to Helinox, the Ghostgrid improves abrasion resistance while reducing overall weight, which is why the Ground Chair LT is 65g lighter than its predecessor.
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The chair also features a textured grip base for additional stability, while its frame uses DAC TH72M aluminium alloy and proprietary nylon resin hubs.
Even though it’s significantly lighter, the Ground Chair LT can support up to 120kg, matching the original model's load capacity.
It measures 49cm tall and 52.5cm wide when assembled and offers a comparatively generous seating area for its compact construction.
The chair collapses into a 31 x 12 x 12cm carry bag made from bluesign-certified 50D nylon ripstop.
Shock-corded poles simplify assembly, and the entire package is covered by Helinox's five-year warranty against manufacturing defects.
The Ground Chair LT is available now at Helinox for $159.95 ($20 more than the original Ground Chair). UK, EU and AU pricing and availability have yet to be confirmed.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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