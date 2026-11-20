Originally introduced in the 1960s and closely associated with Vango, Force Ten is an iconic expedition tent range that has been a familiar sight on mountainsides for generations.

Now, almost 60 years after the original Force Ten appeared, the brand is stepping out on its own with a refreshed identity and an entirely new collection of technical outdoor equipment for 2027.

Unveiled at Kendal Mountain Festival, the new range includes lightweight backpacking tents and an interesting four-season shelter that can be adapted to different conditions without needing a separate tent.

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A change of seasons

The Force Ten Nexus 1 weighs just 1.45kg in its trail configuration and packs down to 33 x 12cm.

It’s a relatively lightweight option for backpackers looking to minimise the amount of equipment they carry.

Force Ten Nexus 1 (Image credit: Force Ten)

The two-person Nexus 2 is similarly compact, with a packed size of 33 x 13cm, although Force Ten hasn't yet confirmed its weight.

Perhaps the most interesting addition, however, is the VTX 1, a four-season mountain tent featuring an interchangeable inner system.

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It lets campers switch between summer and winter inners depending on the conditions, effectively turning the VTX1 into a 2-in-1 shelter.

Force Ten VTX 1 (Image credit: Force Ten)

It also features a ProTex 30.SRN flysheet with a 3,000mm hydrostatic head rating, an updated ProTex 70.SRN groundsheet and premium SAB hardware intended to improve durability in challenging environments.

The Scottish connection

Every Force Ten tent in the new collection has been designed and tested in Scotland, with the brand emphasising the technical expertise behind its original expedition shelters.

"From the iconic Classic tent to the products that have followed, it has earned its place as a name in its own right," says Chris Bishop, Marketing Manager at Force Ten.

"This next chapter is about celebrating that heritage while looking firmly to the future."

The relaunch also extends beyond tents, introducing the Ultra 150 sleeping bag, Ultra 5.5 sleeping mat and Ultra 35 backpack, the latter featuring an adaptable design aimed at reducing bulk.

Force Ten hasn't confirmed pricing for the new collection yet. The 2027 range will be available through selected retailers from spring 2027.

Head over to Force Ten for more information.