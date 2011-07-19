Samsung UE37D6530 vs LG 42LW550T vs...

We've taken the best of the best smart HD TVs for under a grand, put them together and made them battle it out, but which is the best in a toe-to-toe rumble?

You no longer have to pay through the nose for a cutting edge, big-screen TV. For less than a £1,000 you can bag a remarkable new set that's slimmer and smarter than anything that's gone before.

From net-connected IPTV portals to 3D, potential buyers are spoilt for choice. But should you splurge on cutting-edge features or look for a hi-def bargain? To help you decide, we've put six big-brand sub-£1,000 TVs, with screen sizes ranging between 37- 42 inches, through their paces...

LG 42LW550T

£999

Resolution: 1080 x 1920

Web TV service: Media Link

Tuner: Freeview HD, analogue

Love: Low-cost, Won't break the bank. Excellent media streaming with support for all key formats

Hate: 3D picture has a lower resolution than Active Shutter rivals Media Link setup is not for technophobes

LG 42LW550T review I Link: LG

Panasonic TX-L42E3

£799

Resolution: 1080 x 1920

Web TV service: None

Tuner: Freeview HD, analogue

Love: Wide horizontal viewing angle makes it great for bigger living rooms Integrated SD card reader for AVCHD and JPEG stills

No VIERA Connect streaming VOD portal Low motion resolution rules this out for sports fans

Panasonic TX-L42E3 review I Link: Panasonic

Samsung UE37D6530

£999

Resolution: 1080 x 1920

Web TV service: Smart Hub

Tuner: Freeview HD, analogue

Love: Smooth, sharp hi-def pictures are a wow Enjoy free 3D courtesy of the brand's Explore 3D Smart Hub channel

Hate: No 3D glasses included, so you'll need to budget extra Media streaming support across a network can be pedantic

Samsung UE37D6530 review I Link: Samsung

Sharp LC-40LE831

£999

Resolution: 1080 x 1920

Web TV service: Net TV

Tuner: Freeview HD, analogue

Love: Dramatic new hi-res user interface Finger-licking 3D performance

Hate: No 3D glasses supplied Wispy-thin audio performance

Sharp LC-40LE831 review I Link: Sharp

Sony KDL-40CX523

£599

Resolution: 1080 x 1920

Web TV service: BRAVIA Internet Video Services & Qriocity VOD

Tuner: Freeview HD, analogue

Love: Smooth, noise free images make the most of hi-def sources The BRAVIA Internet video portal offers plenty of streaming IPTV

Hate: No Motionflow processing makes moving objects a little blurry Track ID feature steadfastly failed to work

Sony KDL-40CX523 review I Link: Sony

Toshiba 42RL853

£699

Resolution: 1080 x 1920

Web TV service: BBC iPlayer & YouTube

Tuner: Freeview HD, analogue

Love: Resolution+ picture does a great job upscaling SD sources The YouTube client allows you to stream HD

Hate: Poor motion resolution means movement can look blurry The set's online TV offering is rather paltry

Toshiba 42RL853 review I Link: Toshiba