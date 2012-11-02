Samsung DA-E750 review

Samsung DA-E750 deals View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information Check Amazon

The Samsung DA-E750 is the world's first speaker dock for both Apple and Android devices also boasts built-in Wi-Fi, AirPlay, Bluetooth 3.0 and USB music playback

The Samsung DA-E750 is the world's first audio system with dual docks for Apple and Galaxy devices. As the flagship model, it's the only one in the range with Samsung's hybrid digital/valve amp technology, designed to add extra warmth to the sound.

Samsung DA-E750: Features

That's just the tip of the iceberg. It's also equipped with AirPlay and its Galaxy equivalent AllShare Play, alongside the latest incarnation of Bluetooth (3.0), which uses the apt-X CSR codec to boost sound quality. Throw in USB playback and you're looking at one generously specced system that could only be improved by adding DAB.

Samsung DA-E750: Design

The luxurious build quality is easily on a par with the likes of B&W Zeppelin Air and Monitor Audio i-deck 200. The wood bodywork with hand-crafted piano finish gives it a truly high-end feel, topped off by gorgeous silver cone surrounds on the front, shiny phase plugs poking out of the cones and a circular window on top showing off its glowing red valves.

Samsung DA-E750: Connectivity

The dual dock pops out smoothly from the back, with a support that slides up to hold the device in place (essential for the new iPad). One of the connectors is a micro USB, which is intended for Galaxy phones (including the Samsung Galaxy S3) but it'll support any Android device with that connection. In both cases you'll need to install the Samsung Audio Dock App on the device first.



Other connections include a USB port for media playback (which is limited to MP3 and WMA), Ethernet and a 3.5mm minijack input.

Samsung DA-E750: Ease of use

Up close control is handled by a round panel of buttons on top, with illuminated icons showing the selected input. You also get a small silver remote that sits snugly in the hand and sports clearly labelled buttons.

With no display panel, operation is a little like fumbling in the dark, especially with the control panel being on top – but an LED would have probably ruined the aesthetic. As a result MP3 playback is random and there's no way of browsing iPod menus using the remote.



AirPlay is simple to setup. With iPhones, the DA-E750 shares its Wi-Fi settings after docking the device and holding down a button on the back. PC setup requires a temporary Wi-Fi network and a browser, which is more cumbersome. But the connection is stable and didn't drop out even with other Wi-Fi devices jumping in and out of the network.

Samsung DA-E750: Sound quality

Music playback is remarkably good from any source, with its powerful 100W amplifier going nice and loud without distortion. Bass is tight and solid – with the valve amp lending extra depth – while high frequencies shine and vocals sound dreamy.

Sure it can't quite match the polish of the NAD Viso 1 but this is still an impressive performer. The 'Bass' setting adds extra richness to the overall sound without sounding too muddy, though some may find it a little full-on.

Samsung DA-E750: Verdict

The Samsung DA-E750 is a stunning wireless audio system, blessed with an abundance of features, a luxurious design and – most importantly of all – hugely enjoyable sound quality.

With dual docking for Apple and Android devices, AirPlay, AllShare Play and Bluetooth 3.0 it's a uniquely versatile system. On the downside, there's no DAB, USB and iPod control is hit and miss and it won't play FLAC, WAV or AAC.



Samsung DA-E750 release date: Available now



Samsung DA-E750 price: £600