Panasonic TX-L47DT65B review

There's no shortage of internet-enabled smart screens available, but the Panasonic TX-L47DT65B stands out from the crowd, thanks to a great user interface and refined usability

The 47-inch Panasonic TX-L47DT65B Full HD TV is one of a family of good-looking, well specified smart LED sets. Also available as the 42-inch TX-L42DT65B, 55-inch TX-L55DT65B and the range-topping 65-inch TX-L65DT65B, it boasts a trendy design, multi-core processor, twin Freeview HD/Freesat tuners and copious advanced functionality.

Panasonic TX-L47DT65B: Features

Key to this set's connected appeal is Panasonic's customisable My Home Screen interface. Users can choose from a selection of presets, or build their own based on how they'd like to use the screen.

It's a simple idea, but well executed and genuinely useful. You can even upload your own JPEG wallpaper to make it really feel like home. Preferred apps, be they BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Netflix or whatever, can be arranged on this launch pad for easy access.



There's a fair number of internet TV apps available, however, the set struggles to compete with rivals when it comes to catch-up choice.



Two remotes are bundled: a Bluetooth touch pad with microphone, which works rather well, and a vanilla-flavoured controller. Other niceties include DLNA Swipe & Share tomfoolery, for sending content 'twixt smartphone and screen, and Voice Guidance, which can be a little disconcerting when first heard.



While DLNA enabled, the TV's multimedia file support is inexplicably uneven. The USB media reader favours video file playback, while network playback from a NAS is more audio-centric.

Panasonic TX-L47DT65B: Design

With its aluminium trim, and translucent lip, this DT65 is all kinds of fashionable. At just 35mm thin, it has quite a dainty footprint, too. The set sits on a high pedestal neck which looks chrome, but is actually plastic. Those cable tidys will actually come in handy on this model.

Panasonic TX-L47DT65B: Specs

Only three HDMIs are provided on this 47-incher, which may seem a little miserly to some. There's also a component and composite inputs via adaptor, plus Ethernet and a trio of USBs, of which one is a blue-clad USB 3.0 edition. Wi-Fi is built in. Rather helpfully, there's also an SD card slot for quick access to your digital snaps.

Panasonic TX-L47DT65B: Performance

The DT65 doesn't disappoint when it comes to HD image quality. Beneath the lid, Panasonic's Hexa picture processing engine is effectively applies all manner of nifty colour correction, noise reduction and text smoothing.



And as this is an IPS panel, there's accommodating off-axis viewing too. Black level performance is a tad limited, but there seems no shortage of shadow detail, thanks to 16-zone local dimming. Colour fidelity is suitably bold.



The set's good for both movies and sports. Aggressive backlight scanning techniques help reduce image blur, and as long as you don't rely too heavily on Panasonic's proprietary IFC (Intelligent Frame Creation) processing, motion detail remains Krispy Kreme. The TV's audio performance is predictably wafer thin though, but that's why the Gods of Tech invented soundbars.

Panasonic TX-L47DT65B: Verdict

With its sharp design, excellent connected features and undeniable funkiness, Panasonic's TX-L42DT65 should be considered a solid upmarket flatscreen choice. We continue to be impressed by the My Home Screen user interface, and with more themed firmware updates planned for the autumn, it can only get better.



The set offers a lot of unexpected refinement, from the twin tuners to the sprightly multi-core processor, and image quality is a cut above too.



Panasonic TX-L47DT65B release date: Out now



Panasonic TX-L47DT65B price: £1,299