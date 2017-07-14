T3 Quick Hit: Going hiking this summer? Arcteryx has your back (and front)

Looking to take on big trails and long hikes in 2017? Canadian outdoorwear expert Arc’teryx has two items just for you: the Zeta LT Jacket and the Atom SL Hoody.

The Zeta LT Jacket is a lightweight, waterproof and highly versatile shell that's perfect for a summer session of trekking or hiking. It'll keep you warm as the sun fades, but won't make you overheat when temperatures are higher, and can be easily stowed away when not required.

As you'd expect for a modern outdoor jacket, it's made of Gore-Tex fabric with Gore C-Knit backer technology as standard – this makes the fabric exceptionally supple, quiet and comfortable next to the skin.

The material also delivers long-wearing, waterproof, windproof, highly breathable performance. And it looks pretty fly, too.

Arc’teryx Zeta LT Jacket is £330

Then there's the Atom SL Hoody, another exquisitely-made garment that's been specifically designed to keep you warm while on the move without overheating you – perfect for hiking or walking long trails in milder conditions.

Providing warmth comparable to a lightweight fleece, but with even lower weight, the Atom SL is an efficient midlayer in cool conditions and a great standalone piece during rest breaks, early morning starts or evenings.

Arc’teryx Atom SL Hoody is £160