Xbox weighs in on Elden Ring reveal set for March event

Elden Ring is set to be the biggest game to date from Dark Souls developer FromSoftware, and eager fans who were expecting a March reveal are in for a dose of disappointment which comes courtesy of Xbox Games marketing general manager Aaroon Greenberg.

Gaming fans have been waiting for more news on Elden Ring, which sees a collaboration between Dark Souls series creator Hidetaka Miyazaki, and Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin to create an action RPG that fantasy fans are champing at the bit to get their hands on.

Reports that the title would be showcased at the upcoming Xbox 'what's new for gaming' event this month were bolstered by comments on the GamesBeat Decides podcast that indicated we'd see more on the game "soon", possibly even before the end of March. Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has also pegged March as the month of Elden Ring news, saying there's "strong evidence" that "the game will be shown relatively soon", but it won't be the Xbox event by the looks of things.

Just to set expectations: this is not happening. There are always things we have in the works, but nothing coming soon that would feature game announcements or world premieres like this. https://t.co/nO868SCbpZFebruary 28, 2021 See more

Aaron Greenerg took to Twitter to comment on the speculation and manage expectations about the upcoming Xbox event, so fans wouldn't work themselves into a frenzy and end up in a rage over being disappointed.

He unequivocally says that an Elden reveal on March 23 is "not happening", and while he intimates that there are things in the works, there's "nothing coming soon that would feature game announcements or world premieres like this."

It'll no doubt be a bummer for fans who have been betting on the rumors coming to fruition, but with industry insiders confident that this is the month we'll see more on the game, don't rule out an update just yet.